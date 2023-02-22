USC v. UCLA Battle of the bands unites rival schools

Talented students bridged the gap left by an age-old, house-dividing rivalry between USC and UCLA Feb. 17 with an epic Battle of the Bands hosted by student radio stations KXSC and UCLA Radio. Students were welcomed into an intimate yet electrifying venue with art-covered walls and neon strobe lights, creating a cool atmosphere for the roaring mass of excited students.

UCLA DJ, radioactive gf, prepared the crowd for battle setting the scene with chill beats and techno mixes that created the perfect backdrop for students as they mingled and sipped on drinks provided by sponsors Liquid Death and June Shine. Throughout the DJ set, the floor was teeming with unbridled anticipation for the opening band Marguerite, who was welcomed by a sold-out crowd once they took the stage.

Representing USC, Marguerite charmed the audience with their moody, melodic and indie-inspired sound, reminiscent of bands such as Good Morning and Snail Mail. The soft voice of lead singer and guitarist Katya Urban paired well with the potent drums and bass played by Ed Harmony and Ben Ross. The battle officially began as Marguerite’s moving performance set the tone for the budding competition.

In stark contrast to the first band, Marguerite’s successor Infrared riled up the horde of already pumped students. Hailing from UCLA, Infrared’s angsty and guitar-heavy set had students thrashing their heads as if transported to the grunge scene of the late ‘90s. Living up to the band’s name, the competition was getting heated as a current of mosh pits ensued.

Next to the stage was My Betsy. This talented USC band — led by its namesake Betsy Schmeler with drummer Jordi, bassist Tayler Somerville, guitarist Meena Aspeytia and keys/trumpet player Sergio Rodriguez — instantly captivated audience members with their punchy, upbeat jams. With their cohesive and powerful performance, My Betsy won hearts over with their intoxicating sound and impressive instrumentals.

UCLA’s Swade finished off the night with a bang. Their lighthearted funk-indie fusion kept the crowd moving, especially with their mashup cover of Thundercat’s “Them Changes” and Ice Cube’s “It Was a Good Day.” Swade’s lively performance was a perfect send-off for the Battle of the Bands.

With a force that would have allied the Capulets and Montagues, these bands succeeded in unifying the crowd of Trojans and Bruins through the power of music, even if just for one night.

After a night of unbridled talent, passionate moshing and friendly competition, the judges deliberated and the winner of the battle was announced: My Betsy. The crowd roared with excitement, unified by a mutual appreciation of the concert’s success. Even UCLA students exclaimed “We love My Betsy,” supporting the Trojan victors. Despite any predispositions regarding the rivalry, the sheer talent of the performers and camaraderie among members of the crowd highlighted the importance of student-run concerts for the college music scene.

USC junior Alina Agopian discussed the valuable community aspect of these performances.

“Student-run shows are cool because it’s the easiest way to get to know other people that love music and it just feels so judgment-free anytime you go to a show,” Agopian said. “Everyone’s just there to enjoy music [and] get to know each other … it’s such a welcoming environment.”

Members of My Betsy reflected on the relevance of student-run shows from a band’s perspective. Schmeler recognized how these shows are “the root of independent music.”

“It seems like everybody’s really hyped on getting together and creating something, everybody using their own crafts, which is really sick,” Schmeler said.

Bassist Somerville expressed similar sentiments.

“Playing a lot of shows as students and together is a way of growing,” she said. “I feel like if you play student showcases for USC, there’s a lot of pressure to it, to be perfect, but I feel like this is a way to make mistakes and grow and just have fun.”

USC junior Ella Parent shared just why these performances matter.

“It was unreal. It was like another level. It was amazing. It felt like what I was here for, what I went to USC for,” Parent said. “When you’re into music, it’s like this is our Trojan Pride. This is our Trojan Pride and it’s different than everyone else, but it’s there, and we represent our own community.”