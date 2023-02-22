USC wins season home opener against Ohio State

Senior attacker Ella Heaney was named Pac-12 offensive player of the week after recording 7 combined points and assists against OSU. (Louis Chen | El Rodeo)

USC defeated Ohio State 18-10 in their home opener at McAlister Field as the Trojans earned their first victory of the season Sunday. Entering the game, USC had just lost the season opener to Boston College 3-14.

“We weren’t happy with how [the game] went, we wanted to look in the mirror and figure out what we needed,” said Head Coach Lindsey Munday in an interview with the Daily Trojan. “Hard conversations needed to happen but they never lost confidence and belief in what we can do … the combination of wanting to get better but not wavering in your confidence and belief was what led us to this today.”

USC came out strong both offensively and defensively, scoring 4 straight goals to open the first period. The scoring effort was led by senior attacker Ella Heaney who netted 2 of the first 4 goals. Heaney went on to lead the game in scoring, contributing 4 of USC’s 18 total goals.

The offensive rhythm carried into the second period. The Trojans went on a 7-0 run before the Buckeyes’ senior attacker Nicole Ferrara ended the drought with a free position shot.

One key factor in USC’s offensive success came from the team’s draw control. The Trojans dominated that category 12-4 through two quarters of play.

USC sophomore attacker Maddie Dora, along with many Trojans, had a great day offensively. Dora scored a hat trick and credited her success to the team’s unselfishness.

“If you look at everybody, so many girls scored today and I think that’s just such a good representation of how patient we were and how much we shared the ball,” Dora said. “We waited to get the most open look and I feel like we’ve been working on that all week.”

The beginning of the second half continued to go USC’s way. The team went on another 4-0 run, marking the game’s largest game differential with 14-4 on the scoreboard with 5:36 left in the third.

Graduate captain and midfielder Katie Ramsay recorded 2 goals and 5 draw controls before getting ejected on two yellow cards in the last 20 seconds of the third quarter. Ramsay showed excitement to play with her younger sister, freshman attacker Maggie Ramsay, who stepped onto the field for the first time this season.

“I have just always enjoyed playing with these girls because it’s such a fun environment. It’s also super cool that I’m getting to play with my younger sister now, so everytime I step out on the field I’m just grateful that I got to take my fifth year and that I’m out here with all those girls,” Ramsay said.

Munday praised the team’s efforts to get better and puts trust in the players.

“I think this group wants to continue to get better,” Munday said. “We know that we’re not gonna be the same team [in] game 2 than we are in game 16 or 17, so this group has a desire to continue to get better. We’re happy with how we played today … this team has had to get 1% better everyday and that doesn’t change.”

USC looks to carry the momentum to San Diego State, who have only won once against the Trojans in their program’s history. USC will face off against San Diego State Friday at 2 p.m.