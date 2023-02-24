What to do in Los Angeles this weekend

Sample food from all over the world at Smorgasburg

On Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., head over to Smorgasburg Los Angeles — an outdoor market that brings together more than 100 small businesses, offering food, drinks, clothing, art and more. Enjoy vegan Mexican eats from Cena Vegan or try the over-the-top cinnamon rolls from All About the Cinnamon. You can even pick up your new favorite outfit from Bohemian Kitten Vintage. With a plethora of options, Smorgasburg is the perfect pick for a fun Sunday morning. Take the Metro E line to bus line 60 and fill up on delicious food.

Watch a beloved Studio Ghibli classic at the Academy Museum

The Academy Museum holds screenings every week in its two theaters, the 966-seat David Geffen Theater — lovingly nicknamed the “Death Star” during the building of the museum by local Angelenos — and the 277-seat Ted Mann Theater. The museum will be screening “My Neighbor Totoro” in the Geffen Theater Saturday at 11 a.m. With tickets priced at only $5, it seems like a no-brainer to pull together a group of Ghibli-obsessed friends and go watch. Take the Metro E line to bus line 217 to see Totoro on the big screen.

Experience California in a new way with Refik Anadol’s Living Paintings

Using environmental datasets like wind speed and temperature and pictures of national parks, Refik Anadol refines AI technology to create wondrous “living” paintings that move and change. Anadol’s first major solo exhibition in L.A. will be on view at the Jeffrey Dietrich gallery until April 29. Take the Metro E line to bus line 22 to see the paintings for yourself.

See the largest gathering of Ferraris on the West Coast at the Petersen Automotive Museum

Enjoy a day among the rosso corsa at the Petersen Automotive Museum’s annual Enzo Ferrari Cruise-In Sunday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Ferraris of all shapes, colors and sizes will be in attendance, with last year’s gathering drawing more than 300 cars from all over Southern California. Take the Metro E line to bus line 217 to spend a day among car enthusiasts.

Get a taste of Long Beach with the annual Dine Out Restaurant Week

Explore more than 50 restaurants in Long Beach with lunch and brunch menus starting from under $10 to 3-course dinners starting at $20. Take the Metro E line to the Metro A line to land in Long Beach and, from there, you have your pick of neighborhoods and foods to choose from, including sushi, paella and ribs.