Iced Out: Reviewing the biggest trades in the NHL so far 

The NHL trade deadline is looming, with all club-to-club transactions having to be completed by 3 p.m. EST on March 3.

This is the time of the season when teams clear up any confusion about what they’re hoping to achieve. Top teams will usually offload some of their future picks or prospects for guys who can make an immediate impact while bottom-tier squads will do the opposite, positioning themselves to have a more advantageous draft position or increased salary cap space.

This season’s deadline is even more intriguing than usual, with one prospect being touted as a generational talent and waiting in the wings to be drafted first overall: Connor Bedard. The 17-year-old Canadian sensation is the best prospect since Connor McDavid, who was selected first overall by the Edmonton Oilers in 2015 and has already claimed two league MVP awards.

The phenom has a laundry list of accolades, but one of the most impressive has to be making Team Canada’s roster for the 2022 World Junior Championships as a 16-year-old. To put this accomplishment into perspective, the last two players to make the roster at that age are McDavid in 2014 and Sidney Crosby in 2004. Oh by the way, “The Great One” Wayne Gretzky did it too.

So with all the teams at the bottom of the rankings salivating over the possibility of drafting Bedard, let’s talk about some deals they made to improve their chances.

Rangers acquire Vladimir Tarasenko from the Blues.

Back on Feb. 9, the New York Rangers made a splash by sending forward Sammy Blais, defenseman Hunter Skinner, a 2023 first-rounder and a 2024 fourth-rounder to the St. Louis Blues in exchange for forward Vladimir Tarasenko and defenseman Niko Mikkola.

The intention of both sides in this deal is clear: The Rangers have their sights set on the Stanley Cup and the Blues have fully entered a rebuild. New York wanted to reinforce their offense with another lethal scorer and Tarasenko provided that spark immediately. The veteran got his first goal in the Ranger Blue just one night after the deal, notching one in New York’s 6-3 win over the Seattle Kraken.

The 31-year-old is in his 11th season and has surpassed the 30-goal mark in six of those. He also gives some playoff experience to a team looking to make a run in the postseason, as Tarasenko led the Blues to a Championship in a thrilling seven-game series against the Bruins in 2019.

The transaction sets the Blues on a different path, in which they hope to rebuild in order to raise another banner in the future. Tarasenko was the face of the franchise for the last decade and beloved by the fan base. However he is set to be a free agent this summer and St. Louis couldn’t afford to not cash in.

While the two players joining the Blues are not the most exciting prospects, an extra first-round pick is always valuable and St. Louis was put in a tough bargaining position.

Bruins receive Dmitri Orlov from the Capitals.

More recently, a three-way trade went down between the Boston Bruins, Washington Capitals and Minnesota Wild. The Bruins received defenseman Dmitri Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway; the Capitals acquired forward Craig Smith, a 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 third-rounder and a 2025 second-rounder; and the Wild got themselves a 2023 fifth-round pick.

Boston is surely all smiles after this deal. The team holding the NHL’s best record was able to fortify their blue line without giving up any of their top prospects. The Bruins are so good that anything short of hoisting the Cup would be a disappointment, especially now that they have improved their chances,boasting arguably the most depth in the NHL at defense. Orlov playing in a crew that already consists of Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm will be a nightmare for opposing offenses.

The Capitals on the other hand, despite still within reach of a playoff spot, announced themselves as sellers and were able to get a solid haul for a player of Orlov’s caliber. The first-rounder this year should allow them to get a promising prospect in this year’s deep class and the 2025 second-rounder could become very valuable as the Bruins’ core is aging.

The Wild played a minor role, getting another draft pick in exchange for taking on 25% of Orlov’s salary.

Those are two blockbusters that pushed existing championship hopefuls a little closer and helped some lesser teams prepare to reload. A key name to watch is Chicago Blackhawks right winger Patrick Kane, with rumors swirling of him heading to New York to join Tarasenko. The future Hall of Famer could very well be dealt by the time you’re reading this, and just know that whoever lands him is getting a stud.

Kyle Frankel is a sophomore writing about the unique elements and storylines of ice hockey, while passing along some puck knowledge in his column “Iced Out,” which runs every other Monday.