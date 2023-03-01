March into streaming with new releases

Brian Cox stars as Logan Roy in the fourth season of HBO’s “Succession.” Cox acts alongside Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong. (Macall Polay | HBO)

With midterm season approaching, it’s more important than ever to find time to avoid burnout by recharging and relaxing — perhaps by enjoying some of the thousands of great shows available across platforms. Here are some of the hottest titles from each streaming service to grace your screens this month, featuring the long-anticipated returns of some of the best shows on TV!

HBO Max

“Succession” Season 4 — March 26

The Roys are back in town in the long-awaited fourth — and final (nooooooo!) — season of the acclaimed HBO power trip epic. Picking up right where the explosive third season finale left off, this season will see the ruthless media mogul family’s infighting reach a new height as Shiv (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Kendall (Jeremy Strong) band together against their father Logan “L to the OG” Roy (Brian Cox) in what’s sure to be an incendiary coup de grace. With showrunner Jesse Armstrong telling the New Yorker that the series will end strong, and Strong — who has picked up quite the reputation, even among co-stars, for his commitment to the role — saying that the show ending will “feel like a death,” it’s sure to be an exciting road to the finish line.

Disney+

“The Mandalorian” Season 3 — March 1

Daddy of the decade Pedro Pascal dons his Mandalorian armor once again in this third season of the acclaimed “Star Wars” series. When we last saw them in “The Book of Boba Fett,” (2021) Grogu had reunited with Din Djarin (Pascal) after a brief trip to Luke Skywalker’s Jedi Academy. This season will explore the iconic duo as they travel to Mandalore, where Din will have to confront his past transgressions and relationship with the Mandalorians — he did de-mask after all. With old friends like Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris) and Greef Karga (Carl Weathers, who is also directing an episode this season) returning, as well as a larger scope of characters as teased by co-creator Jon Favreau, it’s sure to be an action-packed season that will have “Star Wars” fans bubblier than the lava pits of Mustafar.

Apple TV+

“Ted Lasso” Season 3 — March 15

Bust out some biscuits because the award-winning, feel-good comedy is finally back with its third outing (as they like to say across the pond). Rumored to be the last, season 3 will tackle Jason Sudeikis’ fan-favorite football coach as he deals with the fallout of both his personal and professional lives after Nate’s (Nick Mohammed) betrayal at the end of Season 2. With his team, AFC Richmond, facing ridicule at the beginning of the season for being last in the Premier League, and this being the end of a planned three-season arc, could the wanker come out on top and win this thing? Believe!

“Extrapolations” — March 16

If you would rather wallow in humanity’s self-destructive nature, there’s “Extrapolations,” a not-so-dystopian drama anthology series from the mind of Scott Burns that will tackle “how our planet’s changing climate will affect family, work, faith — and survival.” Featuring a slew of A-list stars from Meryl Streep — who could win her fourth Emmy for the series — to Tobey Maguire, it is sure to get people talking.

Prime Video

“Daisy Jones and the Six” — March 3

Prime Video’s upcoming “Daisy Jones and the Six,” a limited series adaptation of the bestselling Taylor Jenkins Reid novel by the same name, is already creating buzz. Set in 1970s Los Angeles, the show will follow the eponymous band as it tries to figure out the reasons for its sudden breakup years before. Starring Riley Keough — Elvis Presley’s granddaughter — and teen-heartthrob-turned-dramatic-actor Sam Claflin, it’s bound to be a viral sensation. Groovy!

Paramount+

“Survivor” Season 44 — March 1

Come on in! Jeff Probst is itching to snuff some torches and send castaways packing in the 44th installment of the iconic reality franchise. Continuing on with the grueling 26-day format first necessitated by the pandemic but which has lended the show a surprising vitality, this season will feature tons of new twists and turns including a chaotic new hidden idol twist called the “idol cage,” the complexity of which can’t be done justice here. Bring on the blindsides!