Press Play to Start: ‘Celeste’ shows the hidden power of great level design

It’s finally March! And you know what that means … spring break is right around the corner!

Regardless of how this semester has been, I’m sure all of you, dear readers, have been looking forward to it. I am no exception. I’ve been counting down the days almost religiously. You see, this is the last spring break of my undergraduate life. Yes, I am one of those who will finally graduate this May (if my dear professors allow it) and say goodbye to USC. So this coming spring break, more than just a well sought-after rest, also carries a certain sentimentality.

Some of you may be wondering if I have anything planned for it. After all, it’s not unusual for people in my situation to go “all out” before joining the adult world for good. And I’m happy to say that I have something I’m looking forward to doing. Throughout that entire week, I’ll be … holed up at home trying to beat “Celeste”’s chapter 9.

Sorry for those with greater expectations for me (my parents included). I just can’t shake off my love for video games, even when faced with my last spring break. But, for anyone who loves games as much as I do, you’d probably understand my decision better if you played “Celeste.”

For those who don’t know what I’m talking about, “Celeste” is a popular 2018 indie game with a synopsis as straightforward as they come: You control Madeline, a first-time climber, as she tries to reach the peak of Celeste mountain. Along the way, you’ll meet fellow travelers and learn more about what makes Celeste mountain so hard to climb in the first place. But even as you unearth some mysteries about the world and yourself, the ultimate goal never really changes, only your approach and perspective about it. And because of that, “Celeste” manages to maintain a narrative grip not usually seen in indie games of its kind. Attempting less allows more time to focus on its characters’ complexities, weaving it through the story while never feeling overbearing.

While “Celeste”’s story is certainly one of the reasons it became a massive hit, what I’d like to focus on today is the other element that led to its glory: the gameplay.

Unlike other indie games released nowadays, which copy the same old formats or leave gameplay as an afterthought, “Celeste” does something different. Not only does it emulate platforming games like “Super Meat Boy,” a novelty in itself, but it expands on it, the mark of a truly great indie game. And let me tell you, it’s borderline a work of art.

I’m not usually a fan of unforgiving games, but “Celeste” manages to make all the tough platforming of the genre worth it by absolutely cranking the lever on the mobility. Thanks to its dash system, it makes the player feel like they’re accomplishing something impossible in the coolest way imaginable. Of course, when you look at any video about the game on the internet, you’ll find that there are almost infinite “cooler” ways you could have accomplished that same objective. But that is the magic of “Celeste.” Its near-limitless skill ceiling allows gamers of any skill level to enjoy the game.

So how does this relate to esports?

Yes, you knew this was coming. After all, as much as I love “Celeste,” I can’t help but think about my role as a columnist. Besides, since this is hardly the first time I had encountered a game with a high skill ceiling, I wondered what exactly made “Celeste” so special on a gameplay level, and how that might translate into games with a professional competitive scene. And I think the answer is, surprisingly, level design.

If you like games, this is probably a concept you’ve heard about. But unlike story or core gameplay mechanics, level design isn’t apparent in most games unless you’re specifically looking out for it. Still, when considering why “Celeste” succeeds, it becomes clear that level design is a main element.

After all, it’s hardly the first game to try incorporating speed, but thanks to its hand-crafted levels, it is one of the few that does so effectively. For example, their relative compactness, keeping the end goal in sight always, means players manage to visualize potential paths almost immediately upon entering a level. This avoids the frustration of not knowing what to do and allows gamers to put all their effort into trying to accomplish the feat.

The slow incorporation of new concepts also eases players, avoiding unnecessary difficulty spikes and ensuring whenever a particularly challenging level appears, players feel ready to tackle them. By the end, “Celeste” feels confident enough about the player’s skill level to “let go” of their hand a bit more, giving them more freedom when it comes to finishing the levels.

This principle is what is transferable to esports. Unlike single-player games like “Celeste,” competitive games cannot shape players’ experiences. In fact, they’re encouraged to let the players run wild as much as possible. However, thanks to the lessons from “Celeste,” we can realize that one of the factors that influences the success of a competitive game is, clearly, its level design.

Take for example competitive tactical shooters like “Valorant” and “Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.” While there are many reasons why those games are successful, their stages are intentionally designed to provide a fun and exciting tactical experience. Because all of the work in creating a powerful experience is laid out on a non-interactable element, it manages to accommodate for the various differing skill levels present in players. This means that both newcomers and pros can enjoy matches on the very same grounds, the only thing separating them being their skill level.

That sounds obvious, but you’d be surprised at how many games fail to recognize just how exactly to make competition solely about skill. And while level design is certainly not the only way to create that, it at least avoids an ineffective “top-down” approach, where developers impose restrictions to try and level out the playing field. Instead of accomplishing a skill-based game, they just muddle up the experience for everyone.

But as “Celeste” proves, having a comprehensive level design that plays right into your intended gameplay mechanic, while certainly harder to achieve, is the way to make sure your game succeeds on a fundamental level. And if an indie studio, with significantly fewer resources and manpower, managed to clear that hurdle, then the big studios have no excuse not to. After all, while they may have a mountain to climb, the summit makes it all worth it.

Guilherme Guerreiro is a senior writing about esports. His column “Press Play to Start” runs every other Wednesday.