‘Shadow of the Erdtree’ DLC predictions

(Olivia Hughes | Daily Trojan)



An atomic bomb was dropped on the world of interactive media in February 2022. “Elden Ring” was like nothing anyone had ever seen before. Though it clearly drew from elements of the infuriatingly unforgiving Soulsborne series that FromSoftware is known for, the open world that rivaled the likes of “Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” and “Red Dead Redemption II” complimented the game’s astronomical difficulty.

As the game flew off the shelves and demolished its competition, it immediately rocketed to cult status within a week of its release. “Elden Ring” offered something that other triple-A titles were cruelly lacking: originality. Every single aspect of this game was incredibly thought out, making it obvious that the developers had poured their heart and soul into what many now consider FromSoftware’s magnum opus.

Though there are numerous details to praise within “Elden Ring,” such as its clever take on an open world or its creative difficulty regulation, the immediate stand-out is the game’s immersive lore. Written largely by George R. R. Martin — author of “Game of Thrones” — the expansive cosmic lore of “Elden Ring” has been painstakingly fleshed out, spanning a variety of themes such as morality, religion, existence and death.

With such dedication and diligence sunk into the story of “Elden Ring,” fans are naturally clamoring for more. Luckily, they will get their wish.

As veteran fans of FromSoftware titles know, installments of the Soulsborne series usually receive DLC — downloadable content — around a year after the game’s original release. In these DLCs, fans can expect a new area, bosses and, most importantly, expanded lore content. Bandai Namco and FromSoftware finally announced an upcoming DLC named “Shadow of the Erdtree,” Tuesday. With this announcement, the companies provided preview art, teasing the expectations of fans.

There were some outlying discrepancies in the lore of “Elden Ring” that was decoded by theorists and some suspiciously familiar entities in the preview art. They believe that one or more of these plot points could be the catalyst of the game’s inevitable DLC. Here are a few DLC story predictions.

The DLC could take place within Miquella of the Haligtree’s dream

When the Tarnished teleport to the Mohgwyn Palace, they are met with a strange sight in the fiery boss chamber. At the far end of the Parthenon-resemblant temple lies a cracked cocoon with a long, spindly arm emerging from the fracture. This bloodied, lifeless arm belongs to the kidnapped empyrean, Miquella of the Haligtree, brother of Malenia, blade of Miquella. Within the confines of the game’s story, little is known of Miquella and his fate. Unlike other characters, whose destiny is laid out for theorists on a silver platter, Miquella is an anomaly. He is a mystery with no answer.

Due to the lack of information on Miquella, many speculate that the DLC will take place within the lost empyrean’s dream. This would not come as a shock, as FromSoftware is no stranger to the implementation of dream-walking, given the “Bloodborne” DLC partially took place within the Hunter’s Nightmare. As he sleeps within the confines of his flaky cocoon, the Tarnished could enter Miquella’s visions, likely facing him as the final boss of the DLC. The character sitting atop a steed resembling Torrent in the announcement art has a suspicious resemblance to the childlike, blonde empyrean, further supporting the idea that the DLC may center around him. Theorists are praying that FromSoftware expands upon Miquella and his fate, so they can finally put a lid on the mystery of his lore.

Godwyn the Golden may return as a boss

Godwyn the Golden is another character the player sees quite little of throughout “Elden Ring.” The firstborn demigod son of Queen Marika the Eternal, Godwyn the Golden was one of the strongest demigods known in the Lands Between. Unfortunately, the great warrior met his demise during the Night of the Black Knives, slain by Numens who had been equipped with weapons imbued with the rune of death by Lunar Princess Ranni. That night , Godwyn’s soul was extinguished and his body cursed with the lack of a host. The last we hear about Godwyn is his final resting place in the Deep Root Depths, the roots of the Erdtree, as his blighted body slowly infects the region around it.

In the artwork for “Shadow of the Erdtree,” we see the Erdtree black and decaying in the distance. Could this rot of “Elden Ring”’s iconic golden tree have been caused by Godwyn the Golden’s tainted body? If so, there’s a chance the Tarnished may face Godwyn the Golden, now known as the Prince of Death. In facing this boss, players may finally relieve the Lands Between of the blight of Godwyn’s doomed vessel.

Of course, there’s always a chance that the blackened state of the Erdtree could simply be the result of Melina setting it ablaze in the base game. Whether this is the cause or not, Godwyn still lies at the base of the tree, festering in silence.