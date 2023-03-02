Trojans host Panthers in early season lacrosse duel

The Trojans look to add onto their 2 game win streak as they face Villanova Sunday at McAlister field (Louis Chen | Daily Trojan)

After falling to then-No. 3 Boston College in their first game of the season, the women’s lacrosse team has since won back-to-back games against Ohio State and San Diego State. The Trojans, ranked No. 19 in the country, now look to add another game to the win column when they take on High Point at home on Friday.

“First and foremost the focus is us and just continuing to get better,” said Head Coach Lindsey Munday in an interview with the Daily Trojan. “We don’t want to be the same team in February that we are in March or April, so our focus is just getting 1% better every single day.”

High Point is 1-2 on the season with a win against Mount St. Mary’s and losses to Davidson and No. 13 James Madison. Despite their losing record, High Point has had some incredible performances from their squad, including graduate attacker Mena Loescher. Loescher leads the Panthers with 16 points — 8 goals and 8 assists — and just recently scored her 100th career goal. High Point will need another big performance out of Loescher if they want to get back to .500 on the season.

“Our defense is super veteran and they take so much pride in everything that they do, they’ve played really consistently the first three games,” said Munday when asked about her confidence in stopping Loescher. “It’ll be a team effort just like every game, but playing as a unit and playing together.”

The Trojans will rely on the leadership of their veterans, senior attacker Ella Heaney and junior goalie Kait Devir, to lead them to a victory on Friday. Heaney, who already has a Pac-12 player of the week this season, leads the team with 9 points — 4 goals & 5 assists. She humbly attributed her success to those around her.

“Having great teammates all around you makes everything better,” said Heaney in an interview with the Daily Trojan. “At practice, we are all constantly pushing each other [and] the coaches have been so supportive.”

Devir, who is giving up just 8.7 goals per game, is the “quarterback” of this Trojan squad. Although she is a junior, she explained how her position as goalie has evolved her into a leader of the team.

“Stepping up and talking to my teammates about what I see and how I can help them get a better read on the field,” Devir said. “As a goalie, your job is to help out your teammates. I might not be scoring on the other end … but talking to my attackers and middies about shooting and little points to help them be successful.”

Both star players and Munday touched on the chemistry of the team: how it has contributed to their success and will lead them to success in the future.

“This team is one of the closest teams that I’ve ever coached. Just the culture and how much they care about each other is honestly really fun to be a part of,” Munday said. “The seniors, the leadership have done a tremendous job just from their freshman year cultivating what they want in a team.”

USC, who went 6-2 at Soni McAlister Field in 2022, won their only game at home this season. They will look to defend their home turf again when they are tested by a talented Panthers team.

The Trojans will take on High Point at 3 p.m. Friday at Soni McAlister Field.