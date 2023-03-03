Jam Journal: Podcasts from my podular period

(Lyndzi Ramos | Daily Trojan)

In the summer of 2022, I spent nearly the entire three months alone in a subleased apartment on Shrine Place. Days would go by without a single human interaction, and it seemed that I had successfully metamorphosed into the human equivalent of a mole rat. No, not the cute naked one from “Kim Possible” or the ones from the then-incredible 2009 film “G-Force.” I had become the type of creature you find when you’re excavating a backyard and the workers realize they’ve decapitated mommy mole.

Something in that mommy mole period changed me. I would go days without looking into a mirror, weeks without a single phone call. I’d effectively burrowed myself out of existence, surviving on Eggo waffles’ uglier, generic counterpart and Spotify-recommended podcasts.

Ah, yes. There must’ve been some algorithmic magic the day I went out searching for some solitude-soothing sounds — a chance, glitch-prompting solar flare, perhaps — as I found the podcasts of my dreams. Since I am such a kind being, I’ve decided to introduce you to some of my favorites.

Music Journalism Podcasts

In the sweltering heat of the Los Angeles summer, music journalism podcasts like “Switched On Pop” — cohosted by USC Thornton School of Music professor Nate Sloan and songwriter Charlie Harding — and “Song Exploder” kept me company.

As a music and entertainment critic, I’ve found that it’s easy to get stuck in my own head when it comes to rating and ranking media. That’s when the pros step in. As a die-hard podcast fan, podcasts can fill up both the empty space in your ears and in your head. Without podcasts to teach me everything I know about music, I would’ve been at a mole’s level of knowledge.

Some other podcast highlights are “Rolling Stone Music Now” and the New York Times’ “Popcast,” which have opposing views on Taylor Swift’s discography. I’m a hardcore Swiftie, and if I want to know why the song “ME!” is so bad, I know I’ll have these shows to turn to.

Speaking of Taylor Swift, there’s also an amazing show by The Ringer called “Every Single Album” that chronicles the discography of artists. When I first drove down to Los Angeles from Seattle, it took me 21 hours … which the podcast perfectly fit. Life-altering stuff, I know.

Celebrity Podcasts

I’m not here to suggest the basic aged-out Caucasian actor podcast. That’s the job of the Spotify algorithm.

If you’re anything like me, you don’t listen to men. We hear enough of those grating bass tones from those annoying political science majors who think playing devil’s advocate makes them look smarter, and you want to fill your free time with the melodious voices of mother. Might I suggest the most mommy of all mothering musicians?

That’s right, Charli XCX has a podcast. It’s called “Charlie XCX’s Best Song Ever,” and if you’ve ever wondered what it’d sound like for the hyperpop genius to host an interview-style show, you need not wait any longer.

There are a number of femme shows on the air, including “Gayotic with MUNA” and a podcast by the most biologically-woman women to ever exist: The Bald and the Beautiful with Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamo.”

It’s Women’s History Month, so if you’re not a meninist, this should be considered required liswtening.

Boyfriend ASMR Podcasts

In the movies, being lonely seems so beautiful, frail and vintage in all the ways that the USC-based, nepo-baby Depop consumers eat up. In reality, however, the silence can get so loud that you sometimes listen to hour-long “Boyfriend ASMR” podcasts in a moment of weakness.

Though it takes being utterly emaciated to listen to this type of podcast, it’s a surprisingly easy fix for seclusion. Don’t believe me? Shall I recount the Corpse Husband era of TikTok? No? That’s what I thought. It’s not a guilty pleasure if you refuse to feel guilty.

