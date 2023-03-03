Tacos Los Carnalillos draws crowds

The corner of Figueroa Street and Vernon Avenue welcomed many on a cold Sunday night. Despite the rain, the mass of people waiting to have their orders taken proved the tacos at Tacos Los Carnalillos food truck were a necessity.

Approximately eight minutes from USC’s campus lies one of the best taco spots in Los Angeles. Apart from the ambiance and attention to efficiency, the food is astounding. Deemed “Ross Tacos” by many, Tacos Los Carnalillos has honed in on how to make a great-tasting taco under all conditions.

Upon arriving, one is deceived by the flashing signs advertising “Ross Dress for Less” and “Mega Coin Laundry.” However, the smell of al pastor and the loud crowd quickly draw any and all attention. As you make your way toward the corner of the parking lot, you realize why the parking lot was full despite all stores in the shopping center being closed.

Families and friends make up the crowd of people waiting to order. At first glance, the length of the line seems rather demoralizing. However, as you wait you realize that you find yourself moving quicker than anticipated. What seemed like a colossal line quickly turned out to be a mere illusion as you are at the front in under 10 minutes.

The minimalist menu was clear and attractive, advertising the best dishes with pictures. Asada, al pastor, carnitas and chicharon are all offered in a variety of options ranging from tacos to nachos. Buche, pollo, birria, cabeza, chorizo, tripas and lengua, tend to be the more attractive choices when it comes to burritos, tortas and mulitas.

With the tacos priced at $2 and the mullitas at $4, the Tacos Los Carnalillos food truck is a no-brainer. What truly makes the tacos on the corner of Figueroa Street and Vernon Avenue unique is the al pastor that comes from this massive hunk of meat kabab style being cooked by flame. At first sight, the meat seems intimidating almost, but surely you’re convinced as you see the cook cut a few pieces off to make an order of tacos.

The Figeruoa and Vernon location is one of three locations that host a Tacos Los Carnalillos food truck. The other two are 4403 S. Figueroa St. and 110 W. Imperial Hwy. With a fourth location currently in the works, it is safe to say that Tacos Los Carnalillos is establishing its reign in South Central. Opening the doors for business at 10:30 a.m. and closing at 1 a.m. Monday through Friday and at 3 a.m. Saturday and Sunday has proven to be beneficial for business. Many reviews on Yelp describe Tacos Los Carnalillos as ideal for late-night taco runs, and this sentiment proves to be true. The hours being as open as they are provide guests with a sense of security when looking for a viable option despite the time of day.

Some of the truck’s must-haves include tacos, mulitas and burritos. Being some of the most popular items ordered, Tacos Los Carnalillos have mastered flavor in simplicity. With the burrito containing beans, onions, cheese and a choice of meat, and the tacos and mulitas containing nothing more than meat and cheese, it’s safe to say that people don’t come for something special. In other words, the truck focuses on the likings of its customers and caters to creating something worth trying. For this reason, customers from all over the greater Los Angeles area stand in the rain waiting to order.

The truck’s strongest trait comes in the form of the meat choice of al pastor. With its known popularity, Tacos Los Carnalillos has been known to prepare 200-pound chunks of meat on the same rotating iron rod specifically for the weekend. The meat itself is juicy, savory and well seasoned, so much so that the meat tastes amazing with little to no added ingredients — salsa, lime, onions, etc.

Overall, the food that comes from Tacos Los Carnalillos food truck speaks for itself. The simplicity of the restaurant makes the food the most convincing factor. Speaking for the number of people present on a cold, rainy L.A. Sunday, people seem to be convinced.