What to do in Los Angeles this weekend

Explore the underwater world through new eyes at the Fisher Museum

Indonesian artist Mulyana uses knit and crochet mediums to explore themes of sustainability and human flourishing. His colorful and intricate artwork fills the space and immerses the viewer in his work, which he says is inspired by the sea life he sees snorkeling off the coast of his native Indonesia. The Fisher Museum is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.

See “Everything Everywhere All At Once” at Rooftop Cinema Club

“Everything Everywhere All At Once” is one of last year’s hottest films, becoming the third most popular film on Letterboxd. Now that it is nominated for multiple Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Actress, and more. It’s time to round up a group of cinephile friends and experience it again on the big screen Sunday at 4:30 p.m. As a bonus, students get 10% off Rooftop Cinema Club tickets with a valid student ID. Take bus line 53 to bus line 81 to see Michelle Yeoh in all her glory.

Ponder your orb at the Natural History Museum’s First Friday

On Friday starting at 5 p.m., the Natural History Museum is hosting their First Friday event themed “Witches, Wizards, and Magical Powers.” There will be live music, food trucks, talks from professors, DJs and more. Tickets are $20. Cosplay is encouraged, so pull on your witchiest outfit and get ready to bust down in the nature garden.

Teleport to Italy with Eataly’s Restaurant Fest

Eataly, the Italian restaurant/market giant, returns with their annual Eataly Restaurant Fest. Two-course menus start at $22. So you can indulge in the delicious pizza and pasta served fresh. From there, you can explore all their different markets, from their bakery to the mozzarella made on site. Take the Metro E line to bus line 5 to soak up the Italian dolce far niente, or the “sweetness of doing nothing.”

Visit a newly-opened BIPOC bookstore in Pasadena and support a local business

Octavia’s Bookshelf, named after science fiction author Octavia Butler, highlights Black, Indigenous, and people of color authors. Their website states “Octavia’s Bookshelf is a space where readers of all walks of life can enjoy these books, a space to find your new BFF inside a book, a space to find community, enjoy a cup of coffee, read, relax, find unique and specially curated products from artisans from around the world and in our neighborhood.” Take Metro Line E, to Metro Line B, to Metro Line L, to bus line 256 to find a new book to curl up with in the rain.