Top five LGBTQIA+ stories on TV right now

Finding great LGBTQIA+ representation can be hard to come by, even with the addition of multimedia streaming. From harmful stereotypes to queerbaiting, the queer media of today is far from perfect. Digging through the depths of Twitter or asking every single one of your LGBTQIA+ friends what they’ve been watching lately can be such a hassle. Look no further because what you’re about to read is a compiled list of some of the most authentic queer representations in film and television this year.

“The Last of Us” – HBO Max

TV show fanatics and video game fans alike, you won’t want to miss this one. A video game first, “The Last of Us” tells the story of post-apocalypse survivor Joel (Pedro Pascal), and his journey to protect the potential key to saving humanity, a 14-year-old girl.

The game has a list of LGBTQIA+ characters that appear throughout its parts, some of which have already been introduced in the show as well. From a beautiful old gay couple’s love story to a young lesbian navigating her life, the representation is blossoming throughout the show.

Queer representation tends to be heavily stereotyped or made only about the character’s queerness, but a show like “The Last of Us” follows such a complex post-apocalyptic story, which allows it to explore these different identities within the world, rather than ostracizing them purely for token representation — and that’s wonderful.

“9-1-1: Lone Star” – Hulu, FOX NOW

If you’re into procedural dramas or want a show you can watch on cable (if you even know what that is) AND on streaming, this one’s for you. “9-1-1: Lone Star” is the critically acclaimed spin off of Ryan Murphy’s “9-1-1”. It follows a father-son firefighting duo, Owen (Rob Lowe) and T.K. Strand (Ronen Rubinstein), as they relocate from the Big Apple to Austin, Texas, tasked with rebuilding the 126 fire station after a devastating accident left most of the original station members dead.

As for queer representation, this show does not disappoint. Entering season four with trans, gay and bisexual major characters, this show has beautifully complex LGBTQIA+ storylines. It does a good job of representing groups that don’t usually have the spotlight and is definitely worth tuning in. You can watch it Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on FOX NOW or Hulu the day after.

“Knock at the Cabin” – In Theaters

For all the movie theater fanatics out there, this one’s for you. Don’t worry streaming enthusiasts, you can rent/buy it on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, etc., too. This psychological horror film follows Wen (Kristen Cui) and her two dads as their vacation to a cabin in Pennsylvania takes a dark turn. The family is taken hostage by four people who ask them to make an impossible decision to save the world. They are faced with the ultimate decision of choosing to sacrifice one of their own. Who will it be?

This movie masterfully juggled the hard to come by split between casual and “in your face” queer representation. The movie showcases the beauty of queer love and family, while also allowing a complex horror plot to take place outside of that as well. It’s a must watch.

“Erin’s Guide to Kissing Girls” – Rent/Buy on Amazon Prime Video

After winning awards at both the 2021 LA Femme International Film Festival and 2022 Mill Valley Film Festival, you can now watch “Erin’s Guide to Kissing Girls” on Amazon Prime Video, VUDU, iTunes and Google Play. This classic queer coming-of-age story focuses on soon-to-be middle school graduate, Erin (Elliot Stocking), as she navigates being out, keeping her friendships alive and completing her ultimate plan of asking her crush to the dance.

This movie is something a lot of us wish we had growing up. Having this genre of story follow a queer lead, is a huge win for the LGBTQIA+ community.

“Yellowjackets” – Showtime

Heading into its second season, “Yellowjackets” has accumulated a new generation of queer viewers. The first season followed a high school girls’ soccer team after their plane crashed in the middle of the forest, leaving them far from any signs of civilization. The show has a dual-plot structure following the initial crash in 1990 and that of the survivors in the present.

This show also does a decent job with balancing focusing on queer identities and characters’ overall stories. While sexuality is a relevant topic for some characters within the show, it’s often not the driving factor of any hardship for the beloved queer characters. It’s important to note that the 1990s weren’t the easiest time to be LGBTQIA+. While the show does well taking on that conflict, it’s also not the main focus. The audience gets to see fully fleshed out, majorly complex arcs for each character regardless of their identity.

Season 2 comes to Showtime on March 24, and airs on the network March 26, giving you plenty of time to catch up on Season 1.

Mass media has come so far in terms of LGBTQIA+ representation, but it also still has a long way to go. Hurtful stereotypes, queerbaiting and a lack of representation (especially trans/gender non-conforming representation) are battles the entertainment industry have yet to completely overcome. That being said, the TV shows and movies set to premiere this year look very promising in terms of queer narratives. As time passes, I hope you all are able to see yourselves represented on screen.