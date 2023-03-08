Blvk H3ro: A musical vigilante, unmasked

Blvk H3ro performed on the Boomyard stage Feb. 18 in celebration of the Cali Vibes Festival in Long Beach. The artist complements his groovy music with a keen sense of style. (Tomoki Chien | Daily Trojan)

Blvk H3ro, born Hervin Augustus Bailey Jr., appeared on the radar in 2016 with a rich seven-song project titled “The H3rb Connoisseur.” Since then, H3ro received his first GRAMMY nomination and performed at major reggae-centric festivals such as Belgium’s “Reggae Geel” and Goldenvoice’s “California Vibrations Music Festival.” It was here where the Daily Trojan spoke with H3ro.

The interview started half an hour late, but not without reason. He had spent the morning conversing with a woman at the local Starbucks. If H3ro’s easy, lighthearted energy isn’t enough to show how personable he was, there’s something quite special about the way he takes up space. Throughout the interview, he’d smile at his team who had come along, and spoke as if talking to an old friend.

Daily Trojan: Would you say that H3ro is the same person as Hervin? Or do you think they are different identities?

Blvk H3ro: H3ro and Hervin is the same person. If my real name was cool, if my real name wasn’t an old man’s name from 1942, I would have used it. But God gave me the name. At one of the lowest points of my life, I was trying to pursue my passion and my family couldn’t understand. My friends couldn’t understand. I was alone. And I heard a voice say “you’re a hero.” … And once I got that name, it all made sense. I’m always kind of unhappy when I meet somebody that I look up to and they don’t match their music. I’ve made it my mission to remain grounded, remain rooted [and] remain humble as much as I can, so that everyone can have a conversation with me.

DT: You’re originally from Waterford, and there have been some other artists that have come out of Waterford. Who would you say is an inspiration to your music?

BH: Vybz Kartel, for sure. It’s so crazy, my mom and his mom were close. My mom was a seamstress, so she used to make clothes for people who go to church. So she used to go to church at the time and I used to ride my bicycle and deliver the clothes to Kartel’s mom … He’s one of my biggest inspirations for his work ethic. His lyrical ability and his defiance of everything from not being able to tour, to not be able to do something … When I walk and someone sees me, and they know I’m Jamaican, they say I’m like Kartel … I’d [also] say that Michael Jackson is probably my favorite artist of all time. From his falsettos to his business acumen to everything.

DT: After working at the National Commercial Bank for three years, you experienced being unhoused. That period was also when you began your music career, how did that happen?

BH: It’s hard to explain. There’s this [book and television] series called “A Series of Unfortunate Events,” and I like that series because that’s what life is. Instead of unfortunate, they were fortunate events that seemed unfortunate at first … I met a producer while working at the bank … and the first week of meeting him changed my life. I went to studio and freestyled for the first time. I didn’t know these things were in me. It lit the fire that led me to having this conversation to you.

DT: Would you say there’s a throughline from your first EP to your most recent album?

BH: My ability to be fearless and brave. I’m the only reggae artist who kind of really does everything. I have dancehall records, reggae records, bashment records, EDM records, pop records and R&B records … When it comes time to do my thing, I pull from every single one of those and make the best music possible … I think it’s my bravery to never be placed in a box that has remained the same.

DT: So you recently received your first GRAMMY nomination for “Neva Bow Down” with Rocky Dawuni. How did that happen?

BH: As Africans, that connection just happened through always putting in the work. When I went on my first U.S. tour last year in 2022, we just met along the way in L.A., I think in Venice, if I’m not mistaken. When he called me, I didn’t know what the record was. I didn’t know if one of my producers produced it. I went in there and just liked the record. If I don’t like it, I can’t do it … I went in and put it together on the spot. We made the record, left, and I went about my day like it was nothing. And a couple of months later, we find out it’s nominated. I couldn’t even believe it, I thought people were pranking me … And I’m in a category where I made the first reggae artist to ever be nominated for the global category.

DT: What’s next for Blvk H3ro?

BH: God has just given me a bit of his plan. So, at this point, it’s just a series of fortunate events … I would have never guessed the GRAMMYs nomination, I would have never guessed the S.O.B. headlining show, I would have never guessed performing at Cali Vibes. I would have never guessed that I’d tell you this was the plan. So, what’s next is music for sure. I’m working on my first studio album, powered by Delicious Vinyl Island. The team is ready, I’m ready and I think musically, it’s going to be a statement.