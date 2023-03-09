What to do in Los Angeles for spring break

Throw it back to 1999 and watch “10 Things I Hate About You”

Get ready to experience the sizzling chemistry between Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles on the big screen in the 1999 rom-com classic “10 Things I Hate About You” with Rooftop Cinema Club in the Arts District on March 17 at 7:30 p.m. Enjoy panoramic views of the Los Angeles skyline while feasting on fresh popcorn and candy. With personal headphones, you won’t have to strain to hear the biting dialogue. Take the Metro E line to bus line 53 to watch Ledger perform a stunning rendition of “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.”

Take a trip to the Mushroom Kingdom at Universal Studios Hollywood

Super Nintendo World officially opened at Universal Studios Hollywood on Feb. 17, so now is the perfect time to do something extra this spring break and meet all of your favorite Mario franchise characters. From zooming along on “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge” to scarfing down Toadstool Cheesy Garlic Knots, the elaborately themed area of the park is sure to delight anyone — Nintendo superfan or not. What’s even better is that USC students get a discount on theme park tickets when using their student email. Take bus line 2 to the Metro B Line and let’s-a-go!

Celebrate Shakira at the Grammy Museum

Just a short jaunt away from campus at L.A. Live, the Grammy Museum has a new exhibit in their permanent Latin Music Gallery which focuses on the life and career of multi-Grammy award-winning artist Shakira. Featuring artifacts from her personal collection, three original films and more, the website states the exhibit “explores her musical evolutions.” Tickets are $12 for students with a valid student ID and the museum is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. Take bus line F to see exactly how those hips don’t lie.

Grub up with free tickets to 626 Mini Night Market in Santa Monica

Over three dozen food, merchandise and craft vendors will fill Lot 27 near Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica on March 18 and 19. The event takes place from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m., so you can enjoy a beautiful California sunset alongside the yummy food. Enjoy the usual fare like garlic lobster or step outside of your comfort zone and reach for something like pizza stuffed in baos alongside much more. Best part? The tickets are free, you just need to reserve online. Take Metro Line E to expand your taste.