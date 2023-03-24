From the WBC to more March Madness locks Stefano Fendrich, Kyle Frankel and Thomas Johnson sit down on this week’s episode of Talkin’ Troy to catch you up on sports from the past week.

Hosted by Stefano Fendrich, Kyle Frankel and Stefano Fendrich, written by Jack Hallinan, Darren Parry and Justin White, edited by Thomas Johnson, and produced by Grace Ingram. Talkin’ Troy is one of three shows on the Daily Trojan podcast network. You can find more episodes anywhere you listen to podcasts, as well as our website, dailytrojan.com.