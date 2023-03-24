What to do in Los Angeles this weekend

Take a trip to the valley for the North Hollywood Makers Market

Stationed in Lawless Brewery in North Hollywood, the Afterglow Makers Market features more than 20 local artists. Get in touch with Angelenos creating artwork, clothes, food, coffee and more from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday. For Trojans who haven’t left the South Central area, this is a great opportunity to see a different part of the city while meeting new people and buying unique items. Take bus line 2 to the Metro B line to get something to brag about.

Welcome spring with the Torrance Cherry Blossom Festival

Slow down and appreciate nature by attending the free Torrance Cherry Blossom Festival Sunday. Taking place at Columbia Park, the festival celebrates cherry blossoms, which only bloom for a short while. This limited blooming time means an event such as this is extra special. Get outside to connect nature and also enjoy the live performances, craft fair and food. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. With limited green space around campus, this festival will be a nice way to spend some time among the greenery. Take bus line 81 to bus line 40 to take some aesthetic Instagram pictures.

Score some treasure at the Topanga Vintage Market

For $5, you can hunt through more than 200 vintage vendors to find some real gold at the Topanga Vintage Market. On the fourth Sunday of every month, local vendors — along with some from Ojai, San Diego and even as far as Arizona — descend on Pierce College to sell their wares, from fashion to vinyl records and more. The market runs from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., and it will also have gourmet food trucks if you need to refuel while hunting for your next vintage find. Take the Metro E line to the Metro B line to the Metro G line to discover the perfect new, yet old, piece for your collection.

Chow down on authentic Mexican food in Culver City

El Abajeno serves Mexican food from El Grullo Jalisco with big portions and cheap prices. The Fiesta burrito with pork, beef, beans with melted cheese, guacamole and red sauce is big and chock full of food, but if you have room for dessert you can treat yourself to some homemade flan for dessert. The restaurant is no-frills with sidewalk dining, so no need to dress up nice to devour their authentic food. Take the Metro E line to the Culver CityBus Line 1 to grub up a nice homemade meal.