Review: Louis Tomlinson’s ‘All Of Those Voices’ shares a heartfelt story of growth

In an intimate look at his life and career, audiences delve into an in-depth journey alongside Louis Tomlinson as he forges his path through the last 13 years in the documentary “All of Those Voices,” released March 22. In the film, director Charlie Lightening brings to life a raw and emotional story of self-discovery.

The documentary travels back in time to the moment where it all began: “The X Factor.” From Tomlinson’s audition to the formation of his band — One Direction — and its snowballing success, life as he knew it would never quite be the same again. Rather than glossing over reality, Tomlinson was forthright about his struggles to find his footing in the band and the lack of control he felt during its first few years. He shared that he is most proud of contributing more writing credits than anyone else in the band, finding a way to leave a creative mark on One Direction’s legacy.

The band’s breakup is seen as a jumping off point for Tomlinson’s introspection as an artist and individual outside of the group. Just as he started to figure out his place, tragedy struck. His mother, Johanna Deakin, passed away in 2016 after battling leukemia. The film explores the deep bond Tomlinson shared with his mom, mostly on account of his father’s absence and the fact that his mother had him at only 19.

Tomlinson was scheduled to play a show on “The X Factor” the same week of her passing, and in a present-day testimony, he discusses the challenge of performing with such loss — yet the motivation he still garnered from his mother — even after death. Three years later, his sister Félicité passed, further demonstrating the hardships he faced outside of being an artist and the willpower it took to continue his work.

While most artists shield their personal lives from the public, Tomlinson’s brutal honesty in the documentary displays the trust he holds with his fans and his desire to be understood as their equal. The personal deep-dive into his life is unlike most other artist’s documentaries in that it establishes a deep bond with the audience. Rather than seeking to just to be taken seriously, he utilizes the film to display a sort of humanity we rarely see in artists, especially those who we often put on a pedestal.

With a trail of lows, the highs in his career felt that much more satisfying. In 2020, Tomlinson released his debut album “Walls.” Upon the album’s release and start of the tour, Tomlinson described how he could feel himself beginning an upward trajectory. Performing live had always been his favorite part of One Direction and having the opportunity to do it again solo provided him with the sense of purpose he lost after the band’s end.

But he just couldn’t yet win, as the coronavirus pandemic hit, forcing him to reschedule his tour for two years later. Tomlinson recounted using the lockdown period to find his voice musically and, more importantly, take a well-needed break with family.

Tomlinson’s experience during the abrupt halt of the coronavirus lockdown was easy to relate to. Tomlinson reminded the audience, yet again, that while he may be a music artist, he shared the same struggles and newfound opportunities as everyone else.

In 2016, Tomlinson’s son, Freddie, was born. He now lives in Los Angeles with Freddie’s mother, whereas the rest of Tomlinson’s family reside in his hometown of Doncaster, England. Tomlinson discusses how having a career that demands travel has been emotionally taxing, as he is forced to spend his time away from his loved ones. While many aspects of Tomlinson’s life are public, he largely shielded his role as a father from the media. The immersive look at his relationship with Freddie was a sentimental touch to the film, and one that expanded on his persona as an individual outside of his former band.

Despite his heartache toward his complicated and troubled career path, Tomlinson used the film to display his love for his family. As the oldest brother to all sisters, his siblings gave personal accounts of him being their fiercest and most loyal protector, especially after their mother’s passing. His grandparents displayed their admiration for his strength and spoke on the special bond he had with his siblings. Displaying such personal aspects of Louis’ life breaks down some of the facades around celebrity culture to remind the audience that, just like them, he has people who he cares for wholeheartedly.

In a scene that touched the hearts of all audience members, the film included footage from the first live show Freddie ever saw his dad perform. Becoming vulnerable and even heavily crying in front of the camera, Tomlinson spoke on the importance of that moment in their relationship.

Once the coronavirus lockdown was over and Tomlinson restarted his tour, he began to gain momentum once again. Tomlinson noted that his relationship with the fans had always been special to him, especially seen in the energy during live shows. In a standout quote, he claimed, “I need you and you need me.” This sort of symbiotic relationship he holds with his fans speaks to not only their faith in him, but his growing faith in himself seen throughout the duration of the film.

By the end of “All Of Those Voices,” Tomlinson completed his first world tour and his second album. In a way, the documentary proved that though Tomlinson’s value has been historically undermined and, even against all odds, he continues to rise above. His lighthearted charisma and desire for authenticity shined through the work. Whether you walk into the theater a Louis Tomlinson fan or not, it is hard not to leave one.

“I deserve this,” said Tomlinson for the first time aloud at the conclusion of the film.

And if “All Of Those Voices” proves anything, it’s that he absolutely does.