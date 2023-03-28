Fashion Focus: The speed and inclusive style of Lewis Hamilton

With the recent release of “Drive to Survive” fifth season, Formula 1 sees yet another year of thrilling races between 20 of the best drivers in the world. It’s impossible to talk about drivers without mentioning the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team. Hamilton is known not only for his prowess on the track, but also for his unique and inclusive fashion sense, making him one of the most recognizable figures in the world of motorsport.

In 2018, the 62-time Grand Prix winner became the global menswear ambassador for iconic American designer and label Tommy Hilfiger. Shortly after this announcement, Hamilton and Hilfiger unveiled their collaborative collection, Tommy X Lewis, which put an emphasis on celebrating individuality and challenging traditional conventions.

Since then, the collection has constantly embodied the spirit of both creative parties, reflecting their shared values of diversity and inclusivity. The line combines Hamilton’s passion for streetwear and his distinctive style with the classic Americana aesthetic that is synonymous with the Tommy Hilfiger brand.

In their fourth and my personal favorite capsule collection, Grammy award-winning musician H.E.R. joined the partnership and delivered Tommy X Lewis X H.E.R. The brand new apparel line followed a “style for all” motto that embraced the idea of genderless fashion, catering to a more inclusive and diverse audience.

“We are united in the belief that fashion should be for everyone, so putting inclusivity at the heart of the capsule was a no-brainer,” H.E.R. wrote in a statement.

Apart from showcasing creative synergy between the three collaborators, the bundle furthered its dedication to minimizing environmental impact by using 100% organic cotton. The collection showcased a serene, stylish and vibrant design, featuring a color scheme of gentle neutrals, black, bright green, and the signature red, white and blue hues of Hilfiger.

For Hamilton, fashion has always been a vessel of self-expression and served as a key element in his own clothing brand, +44. The number 44 holds special significance for the Brit, as it’s been his racing number since eight years old, accompanying him during his victories, championship titles and other achievements in motorsport. +44 was officially launched in early 2022, this time in synergy with world-renowned Japanese contemporary artist Takashi Murakami.

“When I launched +44, I wanted to create bold, brave and transformative collections that made people feel the most authentic versions of themselves,” said Hamilton in an interview with Highsnobiety.

Murakami’s saturated style was a perfect match for +44’s vision of describing “the inner race,” or the mental and spiritual alignment needed to achieve F1 success. Taking inspiration from anime, manga and the conceptual framework of “psychedelic speed demon,” +44’s second drop introduced T-shirts, long sleeves, a hoodie and a circuit jacket, all of which incorporated Murakami’s signature epochal design atop various race-inspired garments.

The brand dedicates a large portion of its identity to reinforcing individuality.

“We’ve worked together to make each piece reflective of our shared passion for the unique, psychedelic and a celebration of what makes us all different,” Murakami said.

Other than off-circuit fashion achievements, Hamilton’s style choices often extend beyond his personal wardrobe and into his racing gear. He has been known to customize his racing helmets, featuring unique designs and colors that reflect his personality and pay tribute to his heroes or memorable moments in his career. For instance, Hamilton donned a helmet adorned with colors of the LGBTQIA+ Pride flag at a race in Saudi Arabia in 2021. The 38-year-old described the anti-LGBTQIA+ in the host country as “terrifying” and requested F1 to address human rights issues in countries where Grand Prixes are held.

“In the last race you saw the [rainbow] helmet that I wore. I will wear that again here and in the next race [in Abu Dhabi] because it is an issue,” Hamilton told The Guardian. “If anyone wants to take time to read what the law is for the LGBT+ community, it is pretty terrifying. There are changes that need to be made.”

Just ahead of last year’s Monaco Grand Prix, which is often referred to as the “crown jewel” of F1, Hamilton revealed a one-off helmet designed by contemporary artist Daniel Arsham. The white and purple hued helmet was inspired by Hamilton’s favorite crystal, the amethyst, which also has “protective and healing qualities.” After the race, the helmet was sold and proceeds went toward Hamilton’s foundation, Mission 44, which “seeks to transform the lives of young people from underserved backgrounds.”

Hamilton has proven himself to be a true ambassador of change by bringing fresh and inclusive perspectives to the worlds of fashion and F1. Through his daring fashion sense and collaborations with famous designers and artists, the Stevenage native has demonstrated that individuality, creativity and social responsibility can be seamlessly integrated into the realm of motorsport. As a role model and trendsetter for many, Hamilton continues to inspire fans and peers alike, proving that the drive to succeed transcends the boundaries of the racetrack and extends to the broader aspects of life.

