Rebirth in East Los Angeles: Chicano Soul

Growing up in East Los Angeles, countless images of the Virgen de Guadalupe decorated local mercados, or corner stores. Each block is a community united by shared dreams and ambitions. This is the heart of Chicano soul music.

For East L.A. native and musician, Joey Quiñones, paying homage to a genre that combines the avidity of Latin funk with the spirit of R&B requires mastery within such art. Hearing his unique rasp alongside a range of tender drawl allows listeners to seek comfort in a stranger whose voice fills up the empty space surrounding them.

Quiñones is now the lead singer of Thee Sinseers, a band producing work inspired by 1960s classics such as Thee Midniters. Although they draw from the success of artists who have come before them, Thee Sinseers have ultimately made a name for themselves through their signature fusion of velvet-like vocals and punctuated rhythms.

The band performed this past Saturday at Ventura Music Hall, headlining a memorable night for everyone in attendance. It was an experience that penetrated beneath the skin, peeling back the ample layers that unlocked my devotion toward loved ones. The set felt like a warm embrace, a homecoming of sorts, as I was suddenly transported to the calm mornings spent at my grandparents’ house. It was as if the music was timeless, pulling at the strings of youth, allowing attendees to reminisce upon a time when they truly felt at ease.

The ensemble of Adriana Flores, Christopher Manjarrez, Francisco Flores, Bryan Ponce, Luis Carpio, Eric Johnson, Joseluis Jimenez and Steve Surman showcased a wide range of instruments, from trombones to saxophones to guitars. Weaving in these mechanisms with the fantastic hums of doo-wop only elevated the caliber of each member, whose delectable tones could be recognized from every song played.

Gently swaying to melodies that mimic eternal bliss, lulling one to complete tranquility, allowed me to find solace within a crowd of romanticists and visionaries alike. Thee Sinseers focused on the simplicity of human connection, a fundamental aspect of our lives we often forget about.

They dared the audience to reflect on what they are grateful for, a reminder to never forget where we come from and those we have met along the way. This idea of gratitude, which evoked content for every individual’s journey thus far, despite having faced obstacles within their lives, as “It Was Only a Dream” permeated through the background, best illustrates the concert’s mood.

It is safe to say that I shed some tears, as I fought to choke back violent sobs during “Seems Like” and “It’s Only Love”. Both tunes highlight the beauty of passion in the form of a catchy melody with an ethereal state of mind. Thee Sinseers’ ballads are not just composed of lyrics for people who have been exposed to romantic relationships. Even though many couples were present during their set, so were families and friends, people who cared deeply about one another — whose unconditional love exceeded words and expectations.

Thee Sinseers truly put on a spectacular set, tethered by the intimacy of mutual bonds formed before and during the show. If you are looking to relieve an aching heart or perhaps hoping to feel closer to your loved ones, I highly encourage listening to the band. Most importantly, I am also incredibly proud that the band continues to deliver an ode to my forever home in East L.A.