Where former Trojans stand with NBA playoffs rapidly approaching

With less than three weeks left in the NBA regular season, several former Trojans will be important in their teams’ pushes to make the playoffs.

DeMar DeRozan, Small Forward, Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls currently have a record of 36-39, putting them 10th in the Eastern Conference. Despite winning seven of their last 10 games, the Bulls would still be in a play-in spot for the NBA playoffs if the season were to end today. DeMar DeRozan is a key reason behind the Bulls’ good month. Averaging 24.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game this month, the 13-year veteran is playing some of his best basketball at the most important time. The crown jewel of DeRozan’s March performances was his 49-point, 14-rebound game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. If his shooting and efficiency remain consistent, DeRozan can give the Bulls the momentum to make noise in the playoffs.

Evan Mobley, Power Forward, Cleveland Cavaliers

Even though they were comfortably in contention for the fourth seed in the NBA playoffs since the All-Star break, Evan Mobley’s Cavs didn’t let up, winning eight of their last 10 games and virtually locking up their spot in the playoffs. Mobley has been a steady rock for the Cavaliers all season, and it was the same in March, where he is averaging 18.3 points, 9.4 rebounds and a strong 2 blocks per game. The Cavs are a game and a half behind the Philadelphia 76ers to claim third place in the Eastern Conference and with a relatively easy remaining schedule, they might be able to take it.

De’Anthony Melton, Shooting Guard, Philadelphia 76ers

Speaking of the 76ers, USC alum De’Anthony Melton has started 56 games on a true NBA championship contender. Melton has been a crucial part of the Sixers’ rotation as a guard who can play with both the starting and bench units. Currently shooting 37% from 3-point range and ranking fourth in the NBA in steals per game, Melton will be a “glue guy” for a Sixers championship run. Down the stretch, the Sixers face a tough schedule, including games against the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics — which may preview potential playoff matchups. As someone who can score at all three levels of the floor, Melton will likely be needed to help provide the Sixers with a spark off the bench.

Kevin Porter Jr., Shooting Guard, Houston Rockets

Porter Jr. is on the opposite side of the playoff picture, with his Rockets holding the second-worst record in the NBA. Though it will be a season to forget for Rockets fans, Porter Jr. has put up solid numbers. On the year, he’s averaging 18.5 points per game on 43% efficiency. The Rockets are currently in tank mode in an effort to secure a better draft pick and a chance at the projected number one prospect: Victor Wembanyama. Porter Jr. and the rest of his team will need to improve their efficiency and team play in the future.

While these Trojans are all certainly in different places in the playoff race, it will be compelling to see how it all plays out for them in the final weeks of the NBA season.