The wondergirl saving performance art

Autumn Stallia got her start as a performer in musical theater, drawing from her experiences as an actress to enhance her electrifying live shows. (Courtesy Autumn Bryant)

Autumn Bryant began writing music at six years old, lining the pages of her taco-themed Justice notebook with short verses.

Since then, Bryant, a sophomore majoring in cinematic arts, film and television production, has dreamed of becoming not just a singer, but a performer, saving what she sees as the dying art of performance.

“The difference between a singer and a performer is just that engagement with the crowd,” Bryant said. “It’s easy to sit and sing your song and sway back and forth, but it’s harder to really get the audience engaged with you when you’re singing … That’s what makes the iconic singers of our time [and] before our time so legendary.”

Growing up involved in musical theater, Bryant, who releases music under the name Autumn Stallia, a coy jab at her 5-foot-2-inch frame, was no stranger to performing. However, the transition from theater to concerts was not easy, with Bryant frightened by the fact she was no longer able to“hide behind the mask of a character.”

It was only last September that Stallia performed her music for the first time after receiving an invitation from her friend, Sultan Lugboso, to perform at a FREE99 event on campus.

“At first I was gonna say no, because I was like, ‘That sounds like my worst nightmare,’” Stallia said. “But I was like, ‘Okay, Autumn, if this is something that you really want to do, this is a great chance to break out of your shell.’”

Since then, she has performed at five FREE99 concerts and a fashion show. Before the semester ends, Stallia hopes to headline her own concert on campus.

In February, Stallia released her EP “WONDERGIRL,” a nod to a nickname given to her by her father.

“If you listen to the EP, it’s under the genre of pop. But you’ll hear one of the songs is like a rock song or like some R&B or some rap, a little alternative stuff,” Stallia said. “It’s eclectic, and it’s also a representation of who I am. I like doing a bunch of different stuff. I have a lot of interests. My music taste is like a rainbow. And I feel like that’s kind of just who I am. ‘Wondergirl, she can do it all.’”

Taking inspiration from the likes of Michael Jackson, Doja Cat, Selena and Kendrick Lamar, Stallia, although describing herself as a “pop girly,” refuses to confine herself to a single genre. Whatever style will allow her to achieve her artistic vision, she will do, refusing to hide herself away.

“I’m inspired by all of [those artists], because I feel like I really respect artists who are unapologetically themselves because I think it’s really hard to just be like, ‘This is who I am. And this is how I will be represented in this world and industry,’” Stallia said. “I’m trying to channel that as I grow as an artist now.”

“WONDERGIRL” is Bryant’s most recent release, inspired by numerous genres such as pop, rock and R&B. The EP showcased her impressive ability to produce diverse sounds in her music. (Courtesy Autumn Bryant)

Currently, Stallia’s production process requires her to do it all. After writing her music in the “wee hours of the morning,” she records the songs in her bedroom, using a microphone she purchased from Amazon. Then, it is similarly on her to produce and mix each song.

Her songwriting inspiration all comes from her own life, she uses her music to make sense of how she is feeling at the time she sits down to write. While her songs can be deeply personal, she never forgets her audience.

“As a listener, my favorite songs are the ones where I feel so connected to the lyrics where I’m like, ‘Ah, this artist

understands me,’” Stallia said. “My subconscious goal when I’m writing is like, ‘I know that this is how I feel. And there are going to be some people out there that are like, ‘Autumn, I feel the same way, girl.’’”

Haylee Clophus, a sophomore majoring in journalism, met Stallia during her freshman year and has followed her music journey ever since.

“I love that Autumn’s music is really a reflection of who she is,” Clophus said. “She’s a bright, bubbly, outgoing person. Anybody that meets her will say the same thing. And her music is really bright and funky.”

Clophus was always interested in singing, but it wasn’t until Stallia invited her to perform a verse on “Above All” that she gave it a shot, finding that their friendship eased the nerves that had previously stopped her from performing.

“Above All” was Stallia’s second time working with another artist, the first being on her song “We Fall Apart” with Jalen Short.

“Above All” explores Stallia’s greatest fears and is the penultimate track on her EP “WONDERGIRL.” (Courtesy Autumn Bryant)

The pair met at a FREE99 event and, as soon as he saw her perform, Short, a sophomore majoring communication, immediately knew “[he] had to get on a song with her.”

“She has a very good falsetto, her runs are really impressive,” Short said. “I got to hear her whole process of artistry, because I wasn’t there when she recorded ‘We Fall Apart.’ So, hearing that process was really dope.”

Following “We Fall Apart,” Short invited Stallia to feature on his upcoming EP, and said he hoped their future as collaborators reaches the levels of those of Kanye and Rihanna.

Stallia plans to continue pursuing her dream of performance, and between music videos and concerts, she shows no signs of slowing down, hoping to continue sharing relatable messages through music.

“Releasing your fears to the world is always hard to do, but I think I enjoy it because it’s an outlet for me to just get my emotions out there,” Stallia said. “I know that there are people listening that probably also relate. It’s more of a relief to put my vulnerable personal words out into the universe.”