April’s streaming guide won’t fool you

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” starring Rachel Brosnahan as a 1950s housewife who attempts to establish a career as a standup comic, comes out with Season 5 on Prime Video next week. (Nicole Rivelli | Amazon Studios)

It’s getting to be that time of the year, just before finals, where burnout is starting to happen. Spring break wasn’t enough to fully get us out of the mid-semester slump; The bed is harder to get out of, going to class seems like way too much work and summer can’t come soon enough.

Here’s the good news: You’re almost at the finish line. To help you cross it, here are some of the most iconic new releases of the month to kick your legs back to during a well-earned study break or when you’re procrastinating that next big assignment:

Netflix

“BEEF” Season 1 — April 6

There’s no better way to kick off the beginning of April than with a new A24 comedy series, and one that’s been named an “early contender for the best-of-the-year lists” by The Guardian. Steven Yeun (“Minari”) and Ali Wong (“Always Be My Maybe”) play Danny Cho and Amy Lau, whose road rage altercation leads them down a path of revenge and brings out their “darkest impulses.”

Knowing independent studio A24’s fearless track record exploring the eccentric and weird, like with its iconic multi-Oscar winning film “Everything Everywhere All At Once” (2022), this show is sure to shape up into something audiences will savor.

“Better Call Saul” Season 6 — April 18

It’s finally here — the highly anticipated season finale of the hit stand-alone show based on the TV series “Breaking Bad” is coming this month. The story follows criminal defense attorney Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) six years before he notoriously represented Albuquerque’s most infamous drug lord Walter White and became better known as “Saul Goodman.”

In this series, Goodman is a small-time lawyer aiming to make a name for himself. The series follows his journey as he navigates his morals and the criminal underworld. Packed with action, high stakes and characters you’ve been rooting for since “Breaking Bad”’s premiere in 2008, the finale is bound to have you at the edge of your seat.

“Sweet Tooth” Season 2 — April 27

Following a two-year break, the long-awaited fantasy and drama series is finally continuing after the first season ended on a scathing cliff-hanger. Based on the comic by Jeff Lamire, the Netflix original series is set in a post-apocalyptic world where a mysterious virus has wiped out most of humanity and left behind hybrid children, including part-deer, part-human main character, Gus (Christian Convery).

The show follows Gus as he leaves behind his home in the forest in search of answers about the new world, the mystery behind the virus and his own hybrid origins. Avid watchers of the show when it initially premiered might want to rewatch the first season before this next one comes out. And, if you haven’t seen it already, now’s your perfect chance.

“Barry” is an Emmy-winning HBO dark comedy in which Bill Hader plays a low-level hitman who finds sanctuary in acting classes in Los Angeles. (Merrick Morton | HBO)

HBO Max

“Barry” Season 4 — April 16

You heard it right — the Emmy award-winning dark comedy series is coming to an end with an eight-episode fourth season to tie up the highly-acclaimed show. Created by Alec Berg and Bill Hader, the show follows depressed hitman Barry Berkman (Hader) who travels to Los Angeles to carry out a kill, but finds himself joining an acting class taught by the endearing Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler). Smitten with actress Sally (Sarah Goldberg). He becomes passionate about acting, he decides to leave his crime life behind, but getting away from a life as a hitman to pursue a new one is a lot harder than he thought. We’ve got three — and soon four — seasons to prove it.

Amazon Prime

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Season 5 — April 14

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is the jackpot of Prime Video’s streaming schedule. Written and directed by Amy Sherman-Palladino, creator of “Gilmore Girls,” the original series set in the ’50s and ’60s features Miriam “Midge” Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan), a housewife living in New York City who discovers she has a special talent for stand-up comedy. The witty writing and colorful setting make for an unskippable show that will have you rooting for Maisel as she navigates her relationships and her career in the male-dominated world of comedy.

Hulu

“Saint X” Season 1 – April 26

Last but not least, “Saint X” is another series set to premiere at the end of this month and is one of the most anticipated shows coming to Hulu. The platform is no stranger to book-to-movie adaptations, and this psychological drama is no different.

Based on the novel of the same name by Alexis Schaitkin, the story revolves around a young woman who dies during a family vacation to the Caribbean and her younger sister, who digs for answers years later. Told through multiple timelines and perspectives, the series aims to turn the “missing girl” trope on its head with twists and turns. If you’re looking for a heavy show that will leave your head spinning, mark your calendars for April 26.