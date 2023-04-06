Your Betsy, My Betsy, Everybody’s Betsy

My Betsy’s new tracks “Distracted Driving” and “Veggie Song” highlight the band’s collaborative, DIY approach to making music. (Gianna Canto | Daily Trojan)

For My Betsy, music is a love language. Whether it be in the act of concocting new sounds among friends or playing electrifying house shows for their growing fan base at USC, it is in the band’s nature to bring people together through the power of good music and good company.

My Betsy is the brainchild of frontwoman Betsy Schmeler, backed by her cohort of talented Thornton musicians Meena Aspeytia, Tayler Somerville, Jordan Radnoti and Sergio Rodriguez.

Set to release on April 7, their newest EP, “Distracted Driving/Veggie Song”, written and recorded by Schmeler, features the original songs “Distracted Driving” and “Veggie Song.” The band’s publicist Thays Figueiredo — a sophomore majoring in music industry, also responsible for mixing and mastering the EP — said that these juxtaposing tracks offer “a good read on how people in our generation are feeling.”

“Distracted Driving” is a hard-hitting confessional that transports listeners into the subconscious thoughts of a person in a distant, despondent frame of mind, referencing the zoned-out mentality our generation is all too familiar with.

“The whole thing of the song is about being in a very spacey mindset, being distracted, and we’re trying to create that vibe within the music,” Figueiredo said. “It’s very reverb-heavy … and a lot of the instruments [have] low pass filters on them to make them feel a little bit rounded and muffled, just to create that feeling of spacey-ness within the mix.”

“Veggie Song,” on the other hand, boasts a much more lighthearted spirit, inviting listeners to remember the bigger picture despite the chaos they may experience in their day-to-day lives. This sentiment is especially reflected in the mix’s DIY approach, most noticeable through Aspeytia and Schmeler’s use of alternate percussion.

“We honestly just started grabbing random shit,” said Aspeytia, a sophomore majoring in music industry. “We put some coins in a can, got some cardboard out, got some pans. We also had my keys, and that’s what created some of the sounds you’re hearing on the track.”

Betsy Schmeler led My Betsy to Battle of the Bands victory in February. The group regularly plays house shows in the USC community. (Darcy Hatcher)

When listening to these songs, Schmeler’s lyricism is what truly shines through. With the to-the-point vulnerability of Phoebe Bridgers and Faye Webster, Schmeler is able to establish a deep-rooted connection with her audience, and because she is comfortable sharing these heavy feelings within the public domain, listeners feel less alone.

“Really what My Betsy is all about is love,” said bassist Somerville, a sophomore majoring in music industry. “Generating love within our music and sharing it with other people who we love, allowing [them] to express their problems … is what My Betsy is all about.”

My Betsy was born out of friendship, and according to Schmeler, “it just made perfect sense.”

“I feel like they all just really support the music that I write,” said Schmeler, a sophomore majoring in music industry. “Because they’re my friends, they’re just like, ‘Yeah, Betsy, we get your vision, and we’ll make the sounds you want to hear with your music.’”

Champions of the USC vs. UCLA battle of the bands, My Betsy has become a regular headliner within USC’s slew of student-run shows. In attending one of their performances, such as their post-Springfest EP celebration this Friday, it would become immediately obvious why.

The band’s camaraderie is contagious, and aside from their undeniable talent, it’s their strongest asset. Somehow combining an approachable, laid-back demeanor with an impassioned eagerness to put on a good show, My Betsy seamlessly bridges the gap between audience and performer, making each performance a unified, shared experience. They’ve been gifted with a unique ability to make listeners feel like part of something bigger than themselves, which is all they hoped to do in the first place.

“I’ve always craved a scene and community, always been looking for it,” Schmeler said.

In forming My Betsy, Schmeler made the decision to build that for herself and her friends. Continuing to play live shows and produce new music, My Betsy has been able to foster the environment of support that they wanted for themselves. This is what they were searching for, and they welcome listeners to join them.

“It’s all about making space for people and building a community,” Schmeler said. “For me, that’s really the root of everything. It’s fun to write songs and stuff, but I have a lot more fun sharing that with people.”