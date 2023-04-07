Talkin’ Troy: USC baseball breaks into top 25 rankings, while football lands another five-star

In Head Coach Andy Stankiewicz’s first year, he already has his squad sitting at 3rd in the PAC-12 baseball rankings. Join hosts Jack Hallinan, Leila Mackenzie and Darren Parry as they go into a baseball season review and USC recruiting, with the potential impending commitment of Bronny James.

Hosted by Darren Parry, Jack Halinan and Leila Mckenzie. Written by Thomas Johnson, Justin White and Kyle Frankel. Edited by Thomas Johnson. Produced by Grace Ingram. Talkin Troy is one of three shows on the Daily Trojan podcast network. You can find more episodes anywhere you listen to podcasts.