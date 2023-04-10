Youth in full bloom at Springfest 2023

Springfest, held on McCarth Quad, featured performences from Denzel Curry and Toro y Moi and student performers such as Alex Olivia and GRL! (Marissa Ding | USC Concerts Committee)

For USC students this time of year, finals are fast approaching. To keep spirits up and thriving, a laidback and creativity-induced catharsis is often necessary. USC Concert Committee’s “Springfest,” a yearly concert on campus featuring live music, food trucks and student vendors, gives students the opportunity to celebrate Trojan pride and the delights of youthfulness in a nostalgic environment.

On Friday, Springfest 2023 flourished right in the backyard of USC students: on the evergreen Mccarthy Quad. The cozy outdoor setting of the quad, painted with baby blue skies, invited students to a number of colorful and lively attractions for a night to remember.

Upon entering the venue, students were invited to explore the “Vendor Village” on Pardee Lawn featuring many student vendors, such as the KXSC student radio station , as well as many other independent students selling their creations, such as jewelry, t-shirts and even knitted products.

Along with “Vendor Village” was a flurry of delicious finger foods and sponsored food trucks for students to enjoy, whether it be tacos from Kogi BBQ or burgers from Pie ‘N Burger. Students could find themselves enjoying these satisfying foods in a relaxed atmosphere along long wooden picnic benches or on the grassy hills near the main stage.

To further add to the festivities in anticipation of the live performances, students could turn to the “Play” area, ffeaturing a large and colorful inflatable slide, to entertain the kid at heart, and a photo booth.

Junior Diana Castillo, studying computational neuroscience, emphasized her appreciation for this type of atmosphere.

“It’s really fun to come out here and just have a little break from studying with finals coming up,” Castillo said.

To commencethe heart and soul of the event, live musical performances, students crowded in Pardee Lawn to enjoy the high-spirited performances of USC students. Performers GRL!, Philip Cunningham Jr., Tippy Balady and Alex Oliva brought an upbeat and inspiring flare to the escalating night.

With bright and colorful lights of youthful tones, the main stage attracted hundreds of students to gather around to witness the concert’s opener, Devon Again. Accompanied by a live band and a real physical toilet on-stage, Devon Again, a spunky and energetic artist with striking blue hair, sent students into a friendly frenzy with her electric, grungy sound and cool raspy voice. Devon spoke about her experience getting to perform for the large USC crowd.

“When I did get to see people, every time I looked out, people were moving and having fun,” Devon said. “I’m always scared of looking out and people being really bored and having a terrible time, but everyone’s having fun … I loved being here all day and just existing in this environment.”

With students riled up from Devon Again, up next on stage was Toro y Moi, who teased students onstage with a peaceful zen background, reminiscent of the nostalgic atmosphere of Springfest, only to ramp things up with their fast techno DJ set. Toro y Moi kept the crowd electrified, bringing back many ’90s to 2010s classics that revived earlier school experiences for many Trojans, such as “Crank That (Soulja Boy),” Justin Bieber’s “Where Are U Now” and even Aqua’s “Barbie Girl” that complemented the SpringFest mantra “Growing Up….Can Wait.”

With Trojans buzzing with energy and anticipation after the Toro y Moi DJ set, the students awaited the final performer of the night: Rapper Denzel Curry. Curry took the stage with a fury, lighting up the audience with his high energy and cool stage presence that had students bouncing and head-thrashing. Curry brought the heat with his performance of the popular songs “Walkin” and “BLACK BALLOONS | 13ACK 13ALLOONZ,” along with many more of his iconic songs..

The flashing colored lights and imagery of distorted clips from movies and anime in the background only added to Curry’s performance. The night was alive with Curry’s inviting presence, with Curry engaging with the audience in a competition of whose side could cheer loudest.

Master’s student Bryanna Siguenza, pursuing a degree in urban planning emphasized how much of a fan she was of the artists at this year’s Springfest.

“I really like Denzel Curry, so I wanted to see him, but I also like Toro y Moi,” Siguenza said. “I like all the remixes that he does, so that’s how I became a fan. I’ve been a fan for years. And then Denzel Curry is just so lit.”

Curry capped off the night with a bang, leaving students excited and in a glow of a wonderful night of good food, vibrant music and laid back vibes to keep spirits young and free.

“The vibe is chill. I was thinking, while I was eating food, it kind of reminds me of a mini-Coachella,” Siguenza said. “Like everybody’s just chilling and laying on the grass and it’s super chill.”