Lacrosse smothers Bay Area teams

The Trojans celebrated senior day with a 10-7 victory over Pac-12 rival Stanford. The Trojans are first in the Pac-12, with a conference record of 6-1. (Emma Silverstein | Daily Trojan)

In true Easter fashion, the women’s lacrosse team bounced back from a 1-1 road trip, defeating UC Berkeley and Stanford University at home just a week after splitting games against the same teams, beating them 18-4 and 10-7 respectively.

The No. 21 ranked team had just defeated UC Berkeley 11-6 and lost to Stanford 12-15. In each re-match, the Trojans were determined to give their strongest leaders a proper Senior Day sendoff.

42 minutes and 57 seconds — that’s how long the USC defense held Cal scoreless, earning the Trojans their first weekend victory. The 18-4 score marked the Trojans’ season-high 14-point goal differential and 16th consecutive win over the Golden Bears.

The Trojans carried this momentum into their Senior Day redemption match against Stanford Sunday afternoon.

The pre-game ceremony was full of families, festivities and floral skirts. Charged with pride, the sidelines and stands cheered as the announcer recited the contributions of senior and graduate students Danielle Carson, Olivia Dooley, Ella Heaney, Sloane Murphy, Katie Ramsay and Emma Wightman.

Head Coach Lindsey Munday reflected on the inclusivity and spirit that the senior class has instilled in the team.

“I told the team and the seniors today the culture on this team, right now, is unmatched … I’m thankful because they include the coaches within that culture,” Munday said. “With a lot of teams, the team is over here and the coaches are on the other side. This group includes us, and it’s a really fun team to be a part of.”

While the culture has been developed over this season, it is one that the graduating seniors will leave behind.

“[With] legacy, you could talk about wins and losses, but the thing that stands the test of time is the impact that you have on people, and the culture that you set, which will be for years to come,” Munday said. “[The seniors] have been incredible with their leadership.”

The Trojans looked to cement this season’s legacy, striving toward a Pac-12 Championship and a win over Stanford.

Junior midfielder Claudia Shevitz opened the scoring for the Trojans when she gave the Cardinal defense a shimmy and whipped a shot in the back of the net. In the first half, scoring was tight, but the Trojans already showed some improvements. USC lead draw controls 5-4 after being outdrawn by an abysmal 6-25 in their last matchup and, with these extra possessions, was outshooting Stanford 18-7.

Coming out of halftime, the defensive battle continued. Midway through the third quarter, down 5-6, Shevitz scored her second goal ushering in a four-goal run by the Trojans.

“Coming out of halftime, we weren’t shooting the best. Their goalie made some saves early, and I think we were really intentional about the shots we took and we were really putting them away,” Munday said. “We play best when we’re playing loose and having fun. That’s always the message going in. Once we get a goal, we get fired up about it.”

When the game clock struck zero, the USC bench swarmed the field celebrating the 10-7 victory. Stanford’s seven goals denoted their lowest-scoring game this season, and Munday accredits this to the defensive congestion on USC’s side of the field.

“Our defense is incredible, and they continue to set the bar higher and higher for themselves every day,” Munday said. “For us to come out even on the draws gave Stanford less possessions, which makes you a little antsy when you do get the ball. Our defense played lights out today. We’re lucky they’re on our side and we get to work with them every day.”

USC is an NCAA leader in caused turnovers and scoring defense, and junior goalie Kaitlin Devir is No. 4 in average goals allowed. Redshirt sophomore Isabelle Vitale, who notched her fifth hat trick on Sunday, said she believes USC is much more than just their defense.

“On the offensive and defensive side, our team has the best connection in the country. We make stops and score goals. That’s it,” Vitale said.

The Trojans look to continue their hot streak in Colorado at 3 p.m. Friday at Kittredge Field.