TIMELINE: Looking back at three years of USC coronavirus policies

Effective May 19, the University will no longer require coronavirus vaccinations for students in non-health degree programs, Student Health announced in a Universitywide email Tuesday morning.

The testing sites at Jefferson Boulevard Structure and Pappas Quad will also close on that date. Antigen test kits will be available at USC bookstores, student health centers and Customer Service Centers in USC Housing facilities. Students who have tested positive and are in quarantine will also no longer require a negative antigen test to leave isolation after five days; they must only show no signs of fever for 24 hours and improving symptoms.

This announcement marks the beginning of a new era in USC’s coronavirus response after three years of various restrictions, ranging from mask mandates to daily symptom checks and complete campus closures. The Daily Trojan compiled a timeline to look back at USC’s coronavirus response over the course of the pandemic.