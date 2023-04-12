Water polo to play LMU, ASU this week

Women’s water polo are red hot coming off a victory against Stanford and look to continue their streak with two more games this week. (Drake Lee | Daily Trojan)

Coming off a crucial record-setting 17-12 win against No. 1 Stanford on Saturday, the Trojans are first in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation conference standings at 22-1 — and are expected to become the new No. 1 team in the nation when the latest poll is released Wednesday. The victory has motivated the team, especially after a close loss to Stanford earlier this season and in the NCAA championship last year.

“Getting back on top, it’s an amazing feeling,” said senior driver Christina Crum in an interview with the Daily Trojan. “Especially [since] it was our last Stanford game for the seniors ever at home. So it was an amazing feeling to just go in there.”

Crum also noted that the team’s energy is high as they look forward to this week’s games.

“Everyone was kind of iffy about [Monday morning practice], but it’s starting the morning as the number one team in the nation, so that’s pretty cool,” Crum said. “The energy is huge. Everyone wants to play for each other and just loves each other so much.”

The Thursday match against LMU and the Saturday match against ASU will be the team’s last home games of the season. USC’s most recent game against LMU ended in an 18-7 victory, while the last game against ASU ended in a 16-4 victory. Both games were held at the Anteater Aquatics Complex in Irvine.

Crum is excited about playing at Uytengsu again, especially regarding the atmosphere and the strong support from home fans.

“Playing at home, there’s nothing like it, especially last weekend with the band here,” Crum said. “It’s just a different energy seeing all the fans and all the families, the men’s team out supporting us. It’s pretty special, especially to be a Trojan, the incredible legacy that we had here in this pool.”

USC is undefeated at home this season, while LMU has not won against USC since 2002. LMU currently has an 11-13 overall record, with a 1-4 away game record. ASU holds an 8-11 record, with a 0-3 away record. Despite USC’s No. 1 MPSF ranking, the team is still earnestly preparing for the matches against LMU and ASU.

“You always take every point super serious,” said Head Coach Marko Pintaric. “We are taking every game one game at a time … We will prepare the same as we prepare[d] for Stanford, UCLA, each and every opponent in the NCAAs.”

As the season comes to a close, Pintaric is feeling good about his team.

“Every season is a different season,” Pintaric said. “You can have an undefeated season, and you still have to make a tournament. You still have to go one game at a time, and it’s a different kind of support system. So I feel great because we have a great team behind us and great leadership, and I’m looking forward just to see what the group will do.”

For the seniors, this week is their last time playing at Uytengsu. The last home game against ASU is held on Senior Day, which will celebrate the graduating senior players. The next games after this week will be an away game at UCLA, followed by the MPSF conference tournament and the NCAA championship.

“I’m so sad, honestly,” Crum said. “My last time playing in this pool will be a bittersweet feeling … It’s been a tough time playing the sport and driving all these years, but I’m excited.”

USC plays LMU Thursday at 5 p.m. and ASU Saturday at 1 p.m. at Uytengsu Aquatics Center.