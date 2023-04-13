Comic Relief: Knowing when to let a good thing go

‘Ted Lasso’, a show about a fictional Premier League Club starring Jason Sudeikis, is in its third and final season.

Prior to reaching double digits, watching “The Simpsons” was one of life’s greatest pleasures. I was basically a super mature adult watching an edgy R-rated movie. Hell, those little cartoons would say “bastard!” My puny brain was simply exhilarated.

Unfortunately, that joy was stolen from my life after my sister decided to pull down her pants and exclaim “Eat my shorts!” in front of dinner guests, promptly causing the Aguirre girls to be banned from the yellow world of Springfield. Oh, why must I be so punished for the crimes of others?

The new law in the household was that once we reached the practically geriatric age of 13, we were once again allowed to view the escapades of my sister’s idol Bart.

Thirteen couldn’t come fast enough; my world would be opened to Snapchat and “The Simpsons.” What more could a girl ask for?

Finally, 2016 arrived. Flicking on the TiVo, I was greeted with an angel’s chorus beautifully harmonizing “The Simpsons.” I was home.

However, my happiness was short-lived as I rounded the 10-minute mark and realized the show was … not great. There was no way this could be what I dreamed about for years. Alas, it was.

But I was not ready to give up; I’d made it this far. I dug into the archives and ran into the season one episode from 1990, “Krusty Gets Busted.” In this episode, Krusty the Clown is framed for robbery. All of Springfield turns their backs on the formerly beloved TV star, except for one Bart Simpson. Through his investigations and wild antics, Bart eventually liberates Krusty and incriminates Sideshow Bob, setting off the most epic television rivalry of all time.

It was incredible. This. This is what I waited all those years for. So, what went so wrong in those 26 years?

It’s not a hot take to say “The Simpsons’’ has declined in quality over the years. People often point to season nine and 10 as the turning point. Considering I was negative five-years-old at that point, I feel like I can neither confirm nor deny. But, I can say that if I were to turn on “The Simpsons,” which would be a rare occurrence these days, I would select something from the depths of the Disney+ archives.

In the midst of season 34, the show still has its dedicated fan base, but I am no longer a member of that group. I like to imagine a world where “The Simpsons” stopped prior to the millennium, and I could call it one of my favorite shows. Unfortunately, they just couldn’t stop.

I don’t even fault them. I get it. Letting go is hard. I personally make every goodbye as melodramatic as possible. I obsess over every minuscule ending in my life. Still, ending is good. Finality is necessary. Nothing is permanent, and I don’t mean that in a we’re-living-on-a-floating-rock way but instead in a things-are-always-changing-and-that-doesn’t-have-to-be-a-bad-thing way.

Of course, there’s a fear that the end will be a disappointment. (I’m looking at you, Robin and Ted from “How I Met Your Mother.”) But, at least it’s over, and there is nothing more that can be done, besides live in fear of a reboot.

A few months ago, the “Ted Lasso” creators announced that after three seasons, “Ted Lasso” would come to an end. There are still people that try to pretend the news is not confirmed. But let’s be realistic. It’s over.

Sure, at first I was sad that Roy Kent would be leaving my life seemingly as fast as he entered it. But then, in the second episode of the new season, Kent reminded me why I should be thankful for the quick departure.

“I didn’t wanna be one of them broken-down footballers just taking up space until they’re dropped, years after they should’ve been,” Kent said about his departure from Chelsea.

So many golden television shows overstay their welcome. Personally, I believed that scripted television shows should never hit double digit seasons. One of the greatest virtues in life is knowing when to quit.

With Build-A-Bear partnerships, ice cream flavors and real Nike jerseys for the fake AFC Richmond, I can’t imagine that the decision to let it all go was an easy one.

I am immensely grateful that they did. Three strong seasons is the ideal scenario. Ted Lasso himself, Jason Sudeikis, told Deadline that “this is the end of this story that we wanted to tell.”

“Ted Lasso” can end as the creators planned, as they wanted it to. Even though the show, its characters and its plots are pre-planned, written months in advance between a select few writers and edited down to a slim 40-something minutes, it still feels natural. Therefore, it’s only fair that it ends in a naturally predetermined way.

I put my faith in them to wrap up the show as beautifully as they started it. And, hey, even if they fail to do so, at least it’s over, and I won’t have to suffer through the same pain my 13-year-old “Simpsons”-obsessed self did.

