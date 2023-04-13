Trojan Marketplace builds community

Trojan Marketplace gave student entrepreneurs the opportunity to sell their wares in McCarthy Quad. Vendors ranged from handmade jewelry to ‘blammocks,’ a product combining a blanket and hammock.

(Ethan Wong | Daily Trojan)

It’s officially springtime in Los Angeles, and Monday produced perfect weather for the return of Trojan Marketplace at McCarthy Quad.

Over 50 vendors took over McCarthy Quad and displayed their businesses. There was a large assortment of products being sold, ranging from clothing and accessories to food and art.

The goal of Spark SC, the event’s organizers, is to create an environment to uplift the entrepreneurial community at USC. By providing businesses with a free space to physically present their work, Trojan Marketplace removed the financial barriers of obtaining a booth.

Erik Cruz, a junior majoring in business administration, was inspired by small businesses and the rising use of social media as a platform for marketing. He saw an opportunity to create a physical space for students to market and sell their products. With the help of other Spark SC members, Trojan Marketplace was born. Following its initial launch in April 2022, the event has built on its strong presence, now with three successful runs under its belt.

“I’ve always been inspired by small businesses, and during quarantine, many people picked up hobbies that turned into businesses,” said Cruz. “Especially student-ran, [which] have been solely through Instagram/Tiktok. I thought it would be cool to create something where students could sell and market their products in person on the USC campus.”

Truly emulating the entrepreneurial spirit and values of Spark SC, Cruz founded his own small business: University of South Central.

Cruz wanted to start a clothing brand since he was in high school. Once in University, he was able to turn his vision into reality with the help of fellow Spark SC member Giselle Cortez, a sophomore majoring in industrial and systems engineering, and fraternity brother Jonathan Antonio, a senior majoring in public policy.

Like many other participating businesses, the brand began on Instagram. Trojan Marketplace was the University of South Central’s first physical debut, selling stickers and showcasing products featured in their upcoming spring collection. The mission of the brand is to donate all profits towards funding scholarships and community-based initiatives for South Central.

“Essentially, we’re not making any money out of it. The whole point is to give back,” said Cruz. “I do it because I care. I like building communities around me, I like giving back to where I’m from.”

Cortez highlighted how Trojan Marketplace has been a great physical platform to promote their brand’s mission and bridge the gap between the USC and South Central community.

“It’s important to recognize that we are a part of the larger South Central community. So it’s really important to give back to our space and open it up for you know, our community members,” Cortez said.

University of South Central’s upcoming drop features tote bags and t-shirts, with designs inspired by from the area where Cruz grew up as well as other streetwear brands local to L.A. Community connection is also established through its production process, with each step being completed by local companies.

“Our shirts, our blanks are South Central made. Our prints are also made by local community members here in L.A., so everything is really community based and we want to really push that,” Cortez said.

After Trojan Marketplace, University of South Central’s next steps are the April 15 release of their spring collection.

Other L.A.-based businesses who participated in this year’s market include Amy’s Sweet Delicias, selling baked goods such as cupcakes and cake pops. Poppyit studios, a press-on nail business, were also among those in participation. Both were met with positive support from fellow Trojans stopping by throughout the afternoon.

Spark SC’s efforts to create entrepreneurial opportunities reach far beyond its core initiatives such as Trojan Marketplace or Project Launch, a mentorship program partnered with Hybrid High School. Each semester, new initiatives are started to perpetuate their commitment of providing resources to make student’s ideas a reality. Spark SC strives to continue being a source of inspiration, support and action. As Spark SC and University of South Central continue to grow, so too does its community.