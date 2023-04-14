Day of Silence: Allyship, Queer Identities and the Digital Age

This week on “Rhythm and News,” our hosts Kamryn Tate and Claudia Regalado chat about queer identity while living in the social media sphere with a special guest from USC’s newest student-run organization, the Radical Theory Club. In this episode, we talk about allyship, queer identity and its facilitation on the internet, representation, and infiltrating queer spaces.

Hosted and Written by Kamryn Tate and Claudia Regalado. Edited by Abby Park. Produced by Grace Ingram. Rhythm and News is one of three shows on the Daily Trojan podcast network. You can find more episodes anywhere you listen to podcasts.