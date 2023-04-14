LGBTQIA+ esports athletes are pushing boundaries

Erica Garay | Daily Trojan

The LGBTQIA+ community is and has been the lifeblood of the gaming industry since its inception. From within the creative process and the fanbases of numerous titles, queer individuals drive countless aspects of the gaming industry, injecting it with an unmatched passion. Without these people, the industry’s popularity would be nowhere near where it is today. So, why does the gaming industry refuse to acknowledge the LGBTQIA+ community the way it deserves?

Though queer representation in AAA titles has become (somewhat) more commonplace, queer representation on our side of the screen remains scarce. Homophobia still runs rampant in online gaming communities, especially those dedicated to observing and discussing esports.

All it takes is a simple Google search of “queer representation in esports” to find how challenging it is to dig up such a group, buried under the mounds of straight, cisgender men dominating the competitive scene. The most famous names in esports right now — Faker, TenZ and s1mple — though incredibly talented, all represent this colossal mass of cishet men ruling esports, leaving little breathing room for the queer community. As esports grows in popularity, more and more people are clamoring to see themselves represented within the pro scene.

Though the industry still has a long way to go before reaching a satisfactory representation point, some LGBTQIA+ identifying figures within esports exist. These individuals have both paved the way for future queer esports athletes and bravely supported the LGBTQIA+ community on their public platform despite the hate they received from their fanbases. From one queer person to another, here are a few favorites you should follow.

Biofrost

Vincent Wang, more commonly known as Biofrost, is a professional “League of Legends” player who debuted in the esports scene in 2015 as a member of now-disbanded Team Frostbite. Biofrost played for TSM for a few years and eventually switched to Dignitas, where he remains today.

In May of last year, the pro player publicly came out as gay. Releasing a lengthy statement on his Twitter, Biofrost wrote, “I’m gay. I’ve struggled with my personal identity my entire life.” He went on to describe the damaging prejudice and harassment he’d been subject to, both in his childhood and adult life, and condemned the horrible mindset he had observed within his community as a professional esports athlete.

Biofrost also pointed out the “homophobic comments from either [his] teammates or staff” of “almost every team” he had participated in. Throughout his statement, he expressed his thorough disappointment in how some of his colleagues and fans conduct themselves. He called for everyone to start holding themselves “to a higher standard and treating everyone with dignity.”

Though the player was met with the expected dose of backlash from the bigoted section of the “LoL” audience, Biofrost was also met with an extraordinary amount of praise and support from fans and other players. Many flooded his tweet’s replies with love and kindness. This was exactly what many queer fans of professional “League of Legends” had been wanting for: open representation and advocacy for their community.

florescent

VCT Game Changers North America, Riot’s “Valorant” tournament exclusively for women and marginalized genders, has been a hot topic as of late as the tournament kicked off in late March. One of the fan favorites for this year’s GC is young superstar florescent.

Ranking radiant at the impressive age of fourteen, queer player Ava “florescent” Eugene has blown back expectations since her debut in the competitive “Valorant” scene last year playing for Misfits Black. She immediately garnered attention from competitive “Valorant” fans after embarrassing Shopify Rebellion with a whopping 105 kills in a series, showcasing her natural talent and aggressive playstyle.

After helping Misfits Black place third in GC last year, florescent is back for blood, now playing for Version1. While competing in Game Changers 2023 Series I: North America for Version1 Tuesday, florescent was named one of the players of the day with a staggering 81/39/13 KDA.

If you’re looking for an upcoming “Valorant” demon who also happens to be queer, definitely tune into florescent’s matches now and in the future. She’s only just getting started.

Magi

The first woman and trans person to ever break the top 100 global ranking in “Super Smash Bros. Melee,” Magi is still beating up the “Melee” global scene with her unparalleled skills with her main, Falco. She unabashedly flaunts her LGBTQIA+ identity and has become a role model to other queer people within the “Super Smash” community.

Though Sasha “Magi” Sullivan bagged her first huge win back in 2014, she still regularly competes in “Melee” tournaments. Her major impact on the “Smash” community is evident, especially as she encourages and connects with other women and queer people. Her pink-hued Twitch channel is nothing but a place of solace and comfort for any viewer who may join her stream.

Unfortunately, she is currently a free agent due to NRG’s very recent acquisition of CLG, the esports organization Magi was with. Many are hopeful that the “Prettiest Falco” player will get signed to a new org in no time. Though the road with Magi has reached a fork, she certainly has plans to press on to a new chapter in her career, bringing her positive community with her.

The more open representation the LGBTQIA+ community gains in esports, the more comfortable other members of the community will feel engaging with other esports fans or even trying to become pro players themselves. As with any group, representation is a key part of crafting an inclusive environment. Luckily, Biofrost, florescent and Magi are just a few of many queer athletes leading the charge to make esports an inclusive, safe space.