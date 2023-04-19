Non-stop K-pop: Songs for the summer

(Arielle Rizal | Daily Trojan)



I’ve been contemplating my final column for a few weeks now, and while the idea that I landed on isn’t entirely original, nor unique, I can promise the bops that I’m about to recommend absolutely are. Just in time for summer, here are some songs to add to your beach day playlist that won’t disappoint.

I selected pieces that I thought weren’t extremely mainstream (a lot of them are B-side tracks), so don’t be upset if you don’t see your favs. These pieces are also in no particular order of favorability, and I only added the Korean titles if the artist promoted the songs using both English and Korean titles.

I’m about to go rapid style, so get ready.

“nostalgic night (그리운 밤)” by VICTON (빅톤)

I apologize for starting off with such a somber song, but listen to this song and tell me you don’t see yourself blasting it with the windows down as you drive alone at night. It’s a masterpiece all around — another well-rounded score by VICTON (if you’ve been reading my column this entire semester and still haven’t become obsessed with them I bear the right to judge you).

These lyrics are honestly some of the best in the entirety of K-pop. For example: “In all the places you’re not there / Why is it only filled with your warmth?” It’s tear-jerking, honestly, but in the best way possible.

“What You Waiting For (뭘 기다리고 있어)” by R.Tee (알티) & Anda (안다)

Not to be confused with “What You Waiting For” by JEON SOMI (전소미), this namesake song is super techno for all the EDM lovers out there. If you hadn’t heard of R.Tee or Anda, you’re not alone, because neither had I before I found this song. I’ve actually been into “What You Waiting For” for a few years now, and I’m forever sad at how few people are aware of its existence. Like most EDM-type songs, this one isn’t on the list for its lyrics, but rather its vibe. If you’re ever feeling sluggish under the searing sun, it’s the perfect energy boost.

“Be In Love” by ITZY (있지)

This has got to be in my top-three most underrated ITZY B-sides, which is honestly saying a lot. This track comes off their legendary “Not Shy” album, released all the way back in August 2020, which feels like a millennium ago. The song is meant to be a reminder of the reciprocal love that MIDZY — their fans — and ITZY have for each other, and the B-side music video was even created as a personal shoot “made by ITZY x MIDZY.” And you can feel it in the lyrics. It’s adorable.

“Lights” by HUH CHAN MI (허찬미)

“Lights” is the definition of underrated. Even two years after its release, it only has around 1 million views. It hurts my soul.

I guess the best way to describe “Lights” is stereotypical K-pop techno-pop, but better. It’s impossible to not get up and dance when you have this song on full blast. Unfortunately, CHAN MI has been pretty dormant since her solo debut with this bop, but I hope she’s doing well.

“Follow Me & You (돌아보지마)” by LEE JIN HYUK (이진혁)

This is another one of those energetic songs (those seem to be my type), and it feels great for a K-pop party if you ever host one. I’m not entirely sure how I managed to stumble upon this album and song, but by golly am I grateful that I did. As much as I would love to say more about it, I know little-to-nothing about LEE JIN HYUK. But I encourage you to look him up and let me know if he’s had any good recent comebacks.

“HEAVEN” by AB6IX (애이비식스)

Another somber one, but it’s more the type that you listen to as you nostalgically look across the ocean as the sun sets. It feels like if a hug were a song. These lyrics personify Heaven, and you can imagine anyone or anything as you listen. Significant other? Family member? Cat? The words touch your heart like few can, and it’s perfect for a longing summer night or sunset.

Ironically, I have a complicated relationship with AB6IX. I was a big stan right at their debut, but I kind of fell off, especially after Youngmin (영민) left the group. I still absolutely adore their earlier releases though, and I hope that you do too after listening to “HEAVEN”.

“La Luna (라루나)” by HA:TFELT (핫펠트)

Saved the best for last. I love this woman with everything I have, and her story is inspiring to say the least.

For those of you who don’t know, HA:TFELT was a part of Wonder Girls (원더걸스), one of the most iconic and revolutionary K-pop girl groups to ever exist, under the stage name of Yeeun (예은). SUNMI (선미), a currently very popular female soloist, was also a member of Wonder Girls.

HA:TFELT left the group after it disbanded in 2017, which is when her life started to rip at the seams. According to Korea JoongAng Daily, that same year, her father was arrested for embezzling $16.2 million. He had used his daughter’s reputation as a guarantee. Her first full-length album, “1719,” goes through what she experienced during the fallout of his indictment and arrest.

All that’s to say that she is an incredibly strong woman and a wonderful role model.

“La Luna” and its music video, by contrast to “1719,” play tribute to the popular East Asian folklore of the rabbit on the moon, and it leaves you dreaming about what could happen if you could ever run away that far from responsibilities.

I hope that you blast these tunes with your car windows rolled down or that you at least put some headphones on and relish in the serenity that I have bestowed upon you. Regardless of what you choose to do with my recommendations, I hope you have a wonderful summer.

See you next semester!

Daphne Yaman is a sophomore writing about K-pop. Her column, “Non-Stop K-Pop” runs every other Wednesday. She is also an opinion editor at the Daily Trojan.