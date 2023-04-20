Trojans travel crosstown for crucial rivalry matchup

The Trojans look to continue their winning streak to three against UCLA away at the Los Angeles Tennis Center. (Melissa Grimaldo | Daily Trojan)

After dropping three straight matches in March, the women’s tennis team has been red hot, winning eight of their last 10. They are coming off a dominant performance, defeating Oregon with a score of 4-0 in Eugene. The Trojans will now look to continue their hot streak when they go on the road to take on UCLA.

The Bruins defeated USC 4-1 earlier this season at Marks Stadium, which adds fuel to the fire of an already anticipated rivalry match. The Bruins also come into this matchup on a roll like the Trojans as they have won three straight games and six of their last seven.

“We’re always excited to play UCLA,” said graduate transfer Nathalie Rodilosso in an interview with the Daily Trojan. “I think everyone is just super pumped to get out there and hopefully get some revenge for a loss earlier this season.”

The Trojans will lean on star freshman Maddy Sieg, who is currently No. 8 in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association rankings. Sieg has an outstanding 24-2 singles record this season and a 14-3 doubles record with senior teammate Eryn Cayetano.

“I just try to really pay attention to what I’m doing day by day,” Sieg said. “I just try to work really hard, stay disciplined and not focus too much on results or rankings … it’s really just enjoying what I’m doing.”

Despite having a record of 15-7 on the season, USC has been mediocre on the road, with just a 4-3 record away from Marks Stadium. However, this will be the Trojans’ fourth straight road match, in which they have won two of their last three.

“I think being on the road the last couple of weekends has helped us prepare to be in a different location,” said Head Coach Alison Swain. “I’m sure it’s going to be loud and rowdy with UCLA fans, but we’re going to embrace that energy and get after it.”

The Trojans will have to bring this energy as UCLA has a talented squad that performs well on their home court. The Bruins are 12-6 this season with an impressive 7-2 record at home.

While they have done it several times this season, another challenge the Trojans will have to face this weekend is playing on back-to-back days.

“Taking care of our bodies, doing our recovery, and making sure we can be as fresh as possible is important,” said Swain when asked about how they will handle this final back-to-back. “We’ve made practices the last couple of weeks since Arizona and ASU very focused, very productive, but also a little bit more quality over quantity, trying to get that rest and recovery in there as well.”

The Trojans’ 6-3 conference record places them fourth in the Pac-12 standings, with just one game separating them and second-seeded UC Berkeley. As the end of the regular season looms with two matches left and the Pac-12 Tournament nearing at the end of April, USC needs to come up with a clutch road win to improve their seeding.

“I think everyone has always been looking forward to [the] postseason. Everyone’s been super motivated these past couple [of] weeks,” Rodilosso said. “We’ve been getting ready, trying to put everything we have to finish strong and we’re just excited for what’s to come.”



The Trojans will take on UCLA at 1:30 pm Friday at Los Angeles Tennis Center.