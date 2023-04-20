USC adds another offensive guru

Some of the notable college quarterbacks that have had unbelievable success under Coach Kliff Kingsbury include: Case Keenum, Johnny Manziel, Baker Mayfield, Davis Webb and Patrick Mahomes. Now, USC hopes to add junior quarterback Caleb Williams to that list after hiring Kingsbury last week as their senior offensive analyst.

The Texas native was previously hired by USC as the offensive coordinator role after coaching at Texas Tech in December 2018 by then-athletic director Lynn Swann. Kingsbury left the position a month after to join the Arizona Cardinals as their head coach.

Kingsbury, who is often referred to as the quarterback whisperer, was fired in January by the Cardinals after a disappointing 28-37-1 record over his four-year stint as head coach.

Despite his lack of success as a head coach, Kingsbury’s development of young NFL star Kyler Murray was on par with his past quarterback products. Under Kingsbury, Murray shined, passing for 84 touchdowns and nearly 14,000 yards, as well as rushing for 23 touchdowns and over 2,000 yards over the past four seasons. Additionally, he won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2019 and made it to back-to-back Pro Bowls in 2020 and 2021.

Kingsbury will now get the pleasure of working with Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams as the Trojans look to make it to the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history. With Kingsbury teamed up with another offensive mastermind in Head Coach Lincoln Riley, the sky could be the limit for Williams who passed for 4,537 yards and 42 touchdowns last season and ran for another 10 touchdowns.

Kingsbury could also be instrumental in the development of backup quarterbacks redshirt sophomore Miller Moss and freshman phenom Malachi Nelson.

Under Riley, USC runs an air raid offense, which Kingsbury was known for when he coached at Texas Tech. The Trojans ranked third in total offense and passing offense last season, so the combination of the air raid duo in Kingsbury and Riley could see more success this season in comparison to last season. Kingsbury and Riley are also quite familiar with each other as they both played college football together under Coach Mike Leach at Texas Tech in the early 2000s.

“We’re excited to officially welcome Kliff to our coaching staff and add another outstanding football mind to our program,” said Riley in a press release.

USC’s last season ended after falling to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship game, which shattered their College Football Playoff dreams. Now, in year two of the Lincoln Riley regime, the expectations for this Trojan team are as high as ever. With the addition of Kingsbury along with the seventh-ranked recruiting class in the nation, the Trojans will look to win their first national championship since 2004.