Talkin Troy: Rivalry Week Recap

The Talkin’ Troy team looks at the recent matchups between the Trojans and their rival UCLA Bruins across multiple sports. Hosts Stefano Fendrich and Darren Parry also look at the postseason outlooks for USC baseball, men’s tennis, women’s tennis, women’s water polo and beach volleyball.

