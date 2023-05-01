General Education: Changes to Wrigley Institute for Environmental Studies, water damages to Birnkrant and an interview on philanthropic coffee shop Kind Grounds

This week on General Education, host Kevin Gramling recaps two articles about the new changes to the Wrigley Institute for Environmental Studies WIES and the water damages that Birnkrant Residential College is facing due to flooding. Producer Grace Ingram sits down with Erin Walton to discuss her article on Kind Grounds coffee shop.



Hosted by Kevin Gramling. Written by Kevin Gramling, Isabella Zhang, Shatha Fadul and Norissa Ramirez. Edited by Kevin Gramling. Produced by Grace Ingram and Christina Chkarboul. General Education is one of three shows on the Daily Trojan podcast network. You can find more episodes anywhere you listen to podcasts.