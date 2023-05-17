Chamber Ballet Company: Chasséing to success 

USC Chamber Ballet Company began in 2006 and continues to choreograph and perform ballet and contemporary style dances each year. (Mateo Villalba-Mutis | Daily Trojan)

With a rich history that traces back to the Italian Renaissance, ballet is one of the most classical and elegant dance forms. Ballet tells stories of tragedies, romance, and even death through the beauty of silhouetted costumes and symbolic choreographies.

At USC, a team of students is creating a space for ballet dancers to reignite their passion for the art form one plié at a time. The USC Chamber Ballet Company runs auditions at the beginning of each semester, said Aivy Levan, president of the club and a sophomore majoring in biological sciences.

While BCo is composed mostly of dancers with a background in ballet, Levan said that the club’s selection process has the goal of being as “inclusive as possible.” Among members, previous training ranges from globally-ranked gymnasts to first-time dancers. While not all of the dancers are dance majors nor are on a path to pursue the art professionally, at BCo, the dancers exhibit skillfully executed routines and a dedication to their sport.

“Whatever art form, whatever sport you do, it’s going to be rigorous. It’s going to be challenging and have its own difficulties that come with it,” Levan said. “But with ballet specifically, it’s definitely been something that hasn’t been easy going through it. It does take the muscle, the strength as well as the artistry. And everything, you have to be graceful [and] not show the effort that goes into it. And beyond the physical aspect of it, it’s also very mentally challenging.”

BCo members take part in company classes to develop technique and style through collaboration. These peer-taught classes allow members to experiment within the studio, not only as dancers, but also as teachers. The future of BCo, Levan said, includes working alongside other student artist organizations.

“We’re currently working on a collaboration with the USC student orchestra, so a couple members from them will be hopefully playing in one of our pieces,” Levan said.

On Sunday evenings, pastel leotards ranging in color from the standard black to matcha green, light pink tights and slicked back buns fill the dance floor of Kaufman International Dance Center 105. Before any dancing begins, the dancers catch up on their weekends to a backdrop of Katy Perry’s “California Gurls.” Some gather around the barre to stretch, while others sit on the floor.

After the two-minute stretch, warm-up comes to an end and a wave of silence washes over the room. Anticipation rises as the dancers hurry to the corner before the romantic orchestral composition of “Swan Lake” plays from the speaker. The dancers leave their casual weekend chatter behind and grande jeté into their routine.

There is a consistent effort to strive for perfection in every practice rehearsal. BCo members spring into their last routine practice of the day: Don Quixote’s “Fandango.” This time around, half of the dancers change into costume heels. The flamboyant and snappy flamenco moves that compliment the softer ballet moves are a sight to see. The dancers seemingly loop into the same routines until they feel like they get it just right.

Aivy Levan, director of the club and sophomore majoring in biological sciences, is looking to make dance more attainable to anyone interested in the art. (Mateo Villalba-Mutis | Daily Trojan)

It’s a humbling sport; the dancers offer themselves up for critique and adjustment. If the timing is off, the steps are retraced to pinpoint the weakest link. Regardless of the company’s methods, the members have cultivated a warmth in the community.

“Joining BCo was kind of a way to connect with other people who enjoy doing ballet and who want to be able to take classes every single week and work towards putting on this show,” said Victoria Martzloff, events chair of BCo and a rising junior majoring in theatre. “I’ve always had a connection to it.”

Once practice ends, Levan and Marguerite Larson, one of the event chairs of BCo and a rising sophomore majoring in human development and aging, lead a short group meeting to discuss fundraising efforts at Panda Express, and the financial struggles the team has been encountering since preparing for its Spring 2023 showcase at Bovard.

“A couple other directors and board members of different organizations in the arts, we have all thought it was a little strange, disheartening or just difficult that they make us pay for Bovard,” Levan said.

Despite experiencing a period of rapid growth and development, BCo still remains a fairly new student organization. This past school year allowed the company to carry out more operations after the coronavirus pandemic halted its efforts to grow, said Lucia Han, BCo treasurer and a 2023 graduate majoring in business administration.

“This year was definitely a developmental year for everyone because most people were new,” Han said. “I hope that this entire year was a good learning experience. I really want to see the ballet company be a more cohesive unit. Friendships were starting to blossom; I really hope that it’s able to continue in the following year or following years.”