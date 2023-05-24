Re-Introducing ‘King Pleasure’: Basquiat

The “Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure” exhibit opened March 31 and is still on display at The Grand LA. It features over 200 rare Basquiat works, with a large portion being on display for the first time. (Brad Branson)



It’s easy to get overwhelmed by art, especially a piece from the mind of an artist as renowned as Jean-Michel Basquiat. His reputation precedes him, admired as the gone-too-soon, Brooklyn-born-and-raised creative whose brazen authenticity was so uniquely his. Though many may know pieces of his story or recognize his name, at times, it seems that artists as human beings, their life and their experiences, get shrouded by the prominence of their work.

In organizing “Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure,” his sisters Lisane Basquiat and Jeanine Heriveaux hoped to re-introduce the world to Jean-Michel Basquiat from a much more personal perspective.

“Because of his notoriety around what he created, that’s what people see front and center, his work,” Lisane Basquiat said. “Looking at him as a man behind that work takes a second thought … For us as a family, it was really important that we provide the opportunity to dig a little deeper, as a way of offering more context to who Jean-Michel was.”

“King Pleasure” is a testament to Jean-Michel Basquiat’s life, a celebration of all that he stood for, all that he loved and all that was loved about him, Heriveaux said. Following its successful eight-month run in New York City, the exhibit found its way to Los Angeles at the end of March, and with good reason. Though Jean-Michel Basquiat may be known as a quintessentially “New York” artist, he frequented L.A. throughout his career, spending months at a time working out of Venice Beach between 1982 and 1984.

The exhibit spans multiple galleries at The Grand LA. Each space represents one of the various facets of his character, with focuses ranging from his childhood experiences and musical inspirations to social commentary and his cherished involvement in New York’s late-night club scene throughout the early ’80s.

“We wanted to share a different narrative of Jean-Michel,” Heriveaux said. “A lot of people know Jean-Michel the artist, but they’re not really aware of Jean-Michel the brother, the man, the son.”

From the moment they walk in, viewers are seeped in the roots of his being. They become immediately enveloped by the rare collection of more than 200 paintings and mementos from the family’s estate, accompanied by personal anecdotes from family and friends, as well as recreations of his childhood home, his studio on Great Jones Street and the Palladium nightclub’s Michael Todd VIP Room.

Jean-Michel Basquiat undoubtedly lives on through his work, but “King Pleasure” has something most exhibits can’t offer.

His family has given spectators the chance to directly connect with Jean-Michel Basquiat through the memories of his loved ones, as each gallery contains recorded interviews with his family members, close friends and colleagues who share invaluable stories of their encounters and beloved recollections of Jean-Michel Basquiat.

“Jean-Michel, Jeanine and I had a bubble, so I really enjoyed those times when the three of us were together,” Lisane Basquiat said. “Jean-Michel was an incredible human being, he really was. He had a lot of love [and] was very protective of Jeanine and I. He would’ve done anything for us, and I really appreciate having that. I never wanted him to pass away, but the time that he was here was really meaningful.”

Among the masterpieces hanging on the gallery walls lie hidden troves of meaning within the vast assortment of ephemera on display. Be it his birth announcement, his Brooklyn Museum youth membership card, his bicycle or one of his many sketchbooks, one begins to see and feel Jean-Michel Basquiat within each piece — each an anchor to Jean-Michel Basquiat’s reality.

“The intention was to give the viewer an experience into Jean-Michel’s world, his life, his childhood, the things that made him him,” Heriveaux said. “Just having an idea of the table he sat at, the living room he sat at, his thought process and the room that he was in when he was creating these masterpieces.”

The enduring impression Jean-Michel Basquiat’s work left on society is undeniable. In establishing this comprehensive and intimate anthology of his life, his loved ones have found a way to sustain his presence within the narrative.

“Art is a language, anybody can get something out of what they see that’s living on the walls,” said Aitina Fareed-Cooke, a long-time fan of Jean-Michel Basquiat’s work. “I feel like his sisters did a great job of showcasing who he is … And just carrying his story and carrying the weight of his work in such a gentle way so that people can feel him even now.”

The “Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure” exhibit will run through July 31 at The Grand LA, with special discount rates offered to students and groups.