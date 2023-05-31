USG looks to address funding concerns next academic year

As the start of the semester typically brings exciting feelings and recruitment of new members for many Recognized Student Organizations on campus, some organization leaders struggled with receiving the needed funding to support their RSO from the Undergraduate Student Government as a whole this past academic year.

Many RSO leaders have spoken up about their need for increased USG leadership and direction, especially when it comes to USG offering approved funding to RSOs to host organized activities and events for their members.

Leslie Huang, president of Gate Five Chinese Theater, a student-run organization at USC that hosts theatrical plays and screenings in Mandarin and Cantonese, said USG denied her request for an additional $3,000 in funding this semester for venue changes.

Huang questioned why this funding was denied and followed up with USG after the request had been denied. She was met with no response and continued to contact USG until she received a response the day before Thanksgiving break, the timing of which Huang was upset about.

“On the USG guideline that was what was written: They said that all funding inquiries would be responded to within two business days,” Huang said. When Huang confronted USG about it, she was given a different response as to why her funding was denied in the first place.

“I was like, ‘You just keep giving me mixed answers.’ Everyone keeps telling me different things, like, is there any transparency along USG in terms of funding? Because clearly there’s no transparency between USG and the RSO,” Huang said. This wasn’t the first time USG funding for Gate Five Chinese Theater has been “inefficient” and non-transparent, Huang said.

“This is actually the third semester in a row where something has gone wrong with USG funding,” Huang said.

Brian Stowe, USG’s previous chief financial officer, said USG’s funding department is compiling a list of frequently approved vendors for different categories, such as food, event planning and event services. This will make it more transparent for RSOs to see which vendors USG has approved to be funded at events.