REVIEW
The journey to Barbie Land is well worth it
Greta Gerwig’s take on the classic doll is fresh and funny.
4
Greta Gerwig’s take on the classic doll is fresh and funny.
4
If there’s only one truth in the universe, it’s this: Greta Gerwig knows how to write a speech about womanhood.
With a directorial filmography that includes “Lady Bird” (2017) and “Little Women” (2019), her newest enterprise, “Barbie,” begged the question: Can Gerwig make something even better?
The short answer is “no.” But, overall, “Barbie” is pretty damn good.
Firstly — and most importantly for a movie about Barbie — it is a lot of fun. Barbie Land, the home of all the Barbies and Kens, is dreamy and immersive. Jacqueline Durran’s costume design cannot be ignored. The utopia of beautiful dolls is as pink as one could dream. Plus, the shoutouts to rare Barbie pieces throughout the film are a cute touch; it’s small moments like those that make the film so memorable.
Every actor in the film gives a top-notch performance, and “Barbie” has a lot of star power. Ranging from comedians like Will Ferrell and Issa Rae to popstar Dua Lipa, it seemed like every scene brought a new familiar face.
Margot Robbie proves herself to be the perfect Barbie. Dubbed “Stereotypical Barbie” for being the classic blonde, blue-eyed, slim Barbie, Robbie provides endless empathy and energy to the role. Even with Ryan Gosling’s hilarious Ken attempting to take center stage, Robbie never lets the viewer forget that it is “Barbie.”
Michael Cera’s Allan — the sole “Allan” in Barbie Land who is described as Ken’s “buddy” — was, of course, another highlight. A breath of fresh air from the Kens, Allan is always right on time for a bit of comic relief.
The true star of the show, however, was America Ferrera, who gave the performance of her lifetime. Her acting as Gloria is one that most actors can only dream of achieving. The mother of Sasha (Ariana Greenblatt) and executive assistant at Mattel, Gloria represents the struggles mothers and working women face — the impossibility of living up to the expectations set for women.
Gloria finds herself in a depressive state, which is ultimately what brings Robbie’s Barbie to the real world. The chemistry between the two actresses is electric from the beginning. One a seemingly impossibly perfect doll and one a human, their bond and the love they show one another make the movie what it is.
Mothers, sisters, friends, strangers — this movie gives unconditional love to women who carry all types of roles. It is a pure love — no hidden undertones or prices — that women rarely get to see depicted. It seems impossible to leave the theater and not have an intense desire to tell every woman she is loved and valued.
Yes, “Barbie” is a feminist film, but despite some loud voices online proclaiming “Barbie” as “anti-man,” the Kens absolutely get their moment. While a lot of the movie’s comedic moments come at the Kens’ expense, the guys ultimately end up in a better place than they started. (Perhaps excluding Gosling-Ken, however, his ending will be healthier in the long run.)
The complaints of misandry are wildly false. However, there are some valid qualms to have about “Barbie.”
The most glaring of the film’s issues is obviously that Depression Barbie was all wrong. She should be watching the 2005 version of “Pride and Prejudice” rather than the 1995 BBC version.
“Barbie” is obviously an over-the-top production. There are sequins, non-functional houses and endless costume changes. The film never backs down. The script, though, could have been a little toned down. Co-written with Noah Baumbach, “Barbie” is hilarious and sweet, that much is undeniable. However, it never quite leaves a moment to rest. Subtlety is something that Gerwig has proven to be so good at in “Lady Bird” and “Little Women” that it seems a shame for it to be missing in “Barbie.”
Between Gosling and Ferrell, there was always a comedic bumbling idiot around that drew attention. Slower moments — like Barbie’s meeting with Ruth, the brain behind the Barbie doll, and the heartwarming scene when Barbie tells an older woman she’s beautiful — weren’t given the time to sit. The jokes are fun, but those scenes are the moments that make “Barbie” a standout film. They should have gotten more.
Gerwig also seemed to have limitations while making “Barbie.” It is the first movie from Mattel Films — Mattel being the company that created the Barbie doll. Gerwig was willing to poke fun at Mattel — making jokes about a male-run company and calling out the doll’s propagation of unrealistic body standards. She was even willing to go head-to-head with Mattel executives to defend her vision, Gerwig said in an interview with Time magazine. That being said, it can be hard to detach the consumerist side of Barbie from the movie. With the movie directly related to the parent company, it begs the question of whether Gerwig could have pushed the jokes and callouts further.
“Barbie” may not have been perfect, but it is a must-see movie. It seems the world agrees, as its opening weekend marked the largest box office debut ever for a woman director. With a whopping $155 million in North American ticket sales, “Barbie” is absolutely getting what it deserves. The camaraderie of pink-clad movie-goers felt like a world-stopping moment. Hopefully, “Barbie” will pave the way for women directors to stop the world again and again.
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.Accept settingsDo Not Accept
We may request cookies to be set on your device. We use cookies to let us know when you visit our websites, how you interact with us, to enrich your user experience, and to customize your relationship with our website.
Click on the different category headings to find out more. You can also change some of your preferences. Note that blocking some types of cookies may impact your experience on our websites and the services we are able to offer.
These cookies are strictly necessary to provide you with services available through our website and to use some of its features.
Because these cookies are strictly necessary to deliver the website, refusing them will have impact how our site functions. You always can block or delete cookies by changing your browser settings and force blocking all cookies on this website. But this will always prompt you to accept/refuse cookies when revisiting our site.
We fully respect if you want to refuse cookies but to avoid asking you again and again kindly allow us to store a cookie for that. You are free to opt out any time or opt in for other cookies to get a better experience. If you refuse cookies we will remove all set cookies in our domain.
We provide you with a list of stored cookies on your computer in our domain so you can check what we stored. Due to security reasons we are not able to show or modify cookies from other domains. You can check these in your browser security settings.
These cookies collect information that is used either in aggregate form to help us understand how our website is being used or how effective our marketing campaigns are, or to help us customize our website and application for you in order to enhance your experience.
If you do not want that we track your visit to our site you can disable tracking in your browser here:
We also use different external services like Google Webfonts, Google Maps, and external Video providers. Since these providers may collect personal data like your IP address we allow you to block them here. Please be aware that this might heavily reduce the functionality and appearance of our site. Changes will take effect once you reload the page.
Google Webfont Settings:
Google Map Settings:
Google reCaptcha Settings:
Vimeo and Youtube video embeds:
The following cookies are also needed - You can choose if you want to allow them: