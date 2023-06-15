USC begins demolishing Marks Hall, Trojan Hall

Water being sprayed on the remains of Marks Hall as it undergoes demolition, presumably to minimize dust entering the air. (Brittany Shaw | Daily Trojan)

The University has begun demolition of student dormitories Marks Hall and Trojan Hall. The first phase of the demolition will be finished by the start of the fall semester in August, and structural demolition of the buildings’ basements is scheduled to begin after commencement in May 2024, according to a University statement Thursday.

Site improvements and landscaping will start in August 2024. The University doesn’t yet have a published capital construction plan for the site and is considering options for new structures to take the dorms’ places.

Marks Hall underwent renovations in 2009 to add a gym, a lounge and a new laundry facility. The last students to live at Marks Hall left in 2020 at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and University closure, and the dorm hasn’t been occupied since.