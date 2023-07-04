AI’s positive impacts

Eric Rice, co-founder of CAIS and professor of social work, told me that he hopes the Frontiers of Computing initiative “will inspire even more people in social work to get involved in this kind of work,” as well as inspire those in engineering to be interested in “things that have an application to society and for social good — which is what we really are focused on.”

Such applications, Rice speculated, could include planning for natural disasters, allocating resources to the unhoused and early intervention for substance abuse and mental health issues.

“These are powerful life and death decisions,” Rice said, “not mundane, everyday my-life’s-a-little-more-convenient decisions.”

Moreno and Gulati are the co-presidents of CAIS++, the undergraduate student branch of the USC Center for AI in Society. (The “++” is the increment operator for several different programming languages; in other words, the name could be taken to mean “add one to CAIS.”) Saying that they appreciate the University’s commitment to increased investments in AI-related research, both hope it will prioritize the growth of existing programs.

“All of this, together, will unlock many possibilities for projects that maybe we don’t have the resources to do right now as students,” Gulati told me. “Hopefully, additional funding will make our research more impactful and meaningful.”

CAIS++ recruits members from a wide range of academic backgrounds and skill levels, considering primarily a strong interest in researching the positive impacts of AI. For individuals with little to no experience in computer science, CAIS++ provides a student-developed curriculum that prepares students to join a research project by the spring semester.

“One of the main components that is different about our curriculum … is that we emphasize a combination of theory and the skills actually needed to build these systems,” Gulati told me.