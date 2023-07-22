Soon after John F. Kennedy’s famous 1961 executive order instructing government contractors to take “affirmative action to ensure that applicants are employed, and that employees are treated during employment, without regard to their race, creed, color, or national origin,” institutions of higher education followed suit. USC quickly incorporated the policies, which aimed to ensure a race-conscious and need-blind admissions process. In 2020, the University also began offering full-tuition waivers for admitted students whose families earn $80,000 a year or less. The University now boasts one of the most diverse student bodies in the nation: Students of color comprise 43% of the student population; women outnumber men by almost 3,600.

I am a first-generation, low-income college student from a small suburban community in Illinois. Affirmative action was not the reason why I was admitted to USC, but it allowed the University to see through my personal obstacles in the college admissions process, including the knowledge of prestigious universities in the first place as well as limited SAT preparation. It also helped me afford to attend my dream college, because the initiative to help high-achieving low-income students like me encouraged USC to give me free tuition and additional financial aid, which approximately gave me a full ride to the University.

With affirmative action now shut down following the Supreme Court’s 6-3 vote June 29 to declare it unconstitutional, future generations of students, especially those with backgrounds like mine, will be the ones to suffer the consequences.

I have moved more times in my life than I can count on my fingers, and I come from a line of immigrants who did their best to give me a better life. My high school counselor encouraged me to attend Illinois State University. Perhaps she understood that, despite my strong academic record, the odds were stacked against me. I couldn’t afford to enroll in community college courses, as my peers had. I couldn’t afford an SAT tutor or to take the exam multiple times, as my peers had. My financial status prevented me from attaining those achievements: the extra credits and the high test scores that were supposedly objective metrics used in the admissions process.

Attending ISU probably wouldn’t have been so bad, but if it wasn’t for USC’s affirmative action policy — and endless Googling on my part to find USC in the first place — I would have never known what I was capable of. The odds were still low, but affirmative action gave me the confidence to at least try. And, in the end, it worked: I was one out of only three seniors in my class to attend a prestigious university.

With race-conscious admissions now repealed across the country, the next generation of college applicants won’t have that same confidence and fortune that I did. We’ve already seen it here in California, where affirmative action has been banned in public schools since 1996: UC schools suffered a sharp drop in diversity for the class of 1998, which discouraged Black and Latine students from even applying to those colleges, according to a 2020 study by Princeton University economist Zachary Bleemer.

Alternatives to explicitly considering race as a factor, explored and documented in the nine states that had banned affirmative action prior to the Supreme Court ruling, aren’t much better. Guaranteeing admission for a percentage of graduates per high school, another method colleges have tried, only works if the high schools themselves are majority-Black or Latine.