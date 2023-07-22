Final verdicts on Trojan Hall, Marks Hall

I lived in Trojan Hall (Room 352B) my freshman year in 1971-72. In those days, your room key had a square, red plastic tag attached to it with your room number printed on it. When going into the dining halls at Birnkrant [Residential College] or Marks Hall, there was a person who would check your tag to verify that you were on the meal plan.

One of my good buddies, Roger Dhesi, wasn’t on the meal plan, so we bought a piece of plastic, cut it to the correct size and printed a fake room number on it. That hack got Roger numerous free meals in the cafeteria. [But] one of the checkers — a student we nicknamed “Killer” — was onto Roger’s hijinks, so he had to scout to see when she was working in order to get his free meal.

A bit of background: Roger was the bass drummer in the Trojan Marching Band, and is legendary for putting the “Boom” in “Ching-boom” that kicks off the beginning of “Fight On” in the TMB’s pre-game show. Sadly, he passed away three years ago.

After spending my freshman year in Trojan Hall, I was in the first group to move into the brand new Men’s Residence, which later became Fluor Tower. I’m sad to see that my first two dorms have been demolished. I spent my senior year in Webb Tower and am hoping it’s not next.

Michael Runzler, 1975 graduate