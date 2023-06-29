Read the full article:
Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action — future of USC admissions remains unclear
📌PINNED | June 29, 2023 10:19 a.m.
The Supreme Court struck down affirmative action Thursday by a vote of 6-3, forcing universities across the country to rethink their race-conscious admissions programs.
President Carol Folt called the decision “very disappointing,” writing in a statement posted to Instagram and Twitter that “USC has long understood that excellence and diversity are inextricably intertwined,” and “each of our students, faculty and staff has earned a place here and contributes to creating one of the most stimulating and creative educational communities in the world.”
“This decision will not impact our commitment to creating a campus that is welcoming, diverse, and inclusive to talented individuals from every background,” Folt wrote. “We will not go backward.”
The ruling — a largely expected move — found that Harvard University and the University of North Carolina’s admissions processes “unavoidably employ race in a negative manner” and “involve racial stereotyping,” Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. wrote.
It is not yet clear what the decision means for USC. California had banned affirmative action from public schools in 1996 with Proposition 209, but private universities were still at liberty to employ race-conscious admissions programs. The University did not comment further when asked about plans to continue enrolling a diverse student body, with a spokesperson referring to Folt’s statement.
July 1, 2023 2:39 p.m.
In a statement, the Asian Pacific American Student Assembly wrote that it was “deeply disappointed” by the ruling, and the assembly stood in “full support of affirmative action measures as they are necessary in a country where college admissions is anything but a meritocracy.”
“Asian Americans do face discrimination in the college admissions process, but this issue stems from the long-standing racist stereotypes that target us and have continued to make their way into education,” the statement read. “This SCOTUS decision is part of a long history of the APIDA [Asian Pacific Islander Desi American] community being upheld as a model minority to oppress other racial groups while maintaing white supremacy. At the end of the day, it is BIPOC [Black, Indigenous, people of color] who suffer as a result of these narratives.”
June 30, 2023 6:21 p.m.
The Undergraduate Student Government has released a statement.
“… we wish to reaffirm our dedication to embrace and celebrate the rich spectrum of experiences and identities that our student body, staff and faculty represent,” the statement read. “This decision will not deter our organization from continuing to advocate for those most affected by such rulings.”
June 29, 2023 8:56 p.m.
The Graduate Student Government has issued a statement:
“As representatives of graduate and professional students at USC, we remain steadfast in our commitment to advocating for a fair and inclusive educational experience that reflects the rich diversity of our country. We stand in solidarity with students everywhere who may feel disheartened by recent events — together we will work to foster a community where every student’s story is valued and celebrated.”
The Undergraduate Student Government issued no statement, only reposting Folt’s statement on Instagram.
June 29, 2023 5:47 p.m.
In a letter to the School of Cinematic Arts, Dean Elizabeth Daley assured students, faculty and staff that “today’s Supreme Court ruling prohibiting race-conscious admissions will not diminish our School’s commitment to recruiting and enrolling the diverse storytellers and media scholars our industry desperately needs.”
“Each of our students is chosen to join their SCA cohort in recognition that their lived experience contributes to their talent as storytellers, media makers and scholars,” Daley wrote. “The bottom line is that our deep commitment to diversity and inclusion will not change.”
June 29, 2023 5:47 p.m.
The Black Student Assembly has released a statement, calling the decision ‘shameful and disheartening.’
“We must remember that affirmative action wasn’t created because Black students could not thrive and excel under merit based systems,” the statement read. “It was created because the system has never been merit based … This attack on affirmative action frames anti-racist policies and laws as punitive to White Americans rather than a promotion of universal equality.”
June 29, 2023 2:40 p.m.
President Carol Folt’s full statement:
— Carol Folt (@PresidentFolt) June 29, 2023