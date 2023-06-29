📌PINNED | June 29, 2023 10:19 a.m.

The Supreme Court struck down affirmative action Thursday by a vote of 6-3, forcing universities across the country to rethink their race-conscious admissions programs.

President Carol Folt called the decision “very disappointing,” writing in a statement posted to Instagram and Twitter that “USC has long understood that excellence and diversity are inextricably intertwined,” and “each of our students, faculty and staff has earned a place here and contributes to creating one of the most stimulating and creative educational communities in the world.”

“This decision will not impact our commitment to creating a campus that is welcoming, diverse, and inclusive to talented individuals from every background,” Folt wrote. “We will not go backward.”

The ruling — a largely expected move — found that Harvard University and the University of North Carolina’s admissions processes “unavoidably employ race in a negative manner” and “involve racial stereotyping,” Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. wrote.

It is not yet clear what the decision means for USC. California had banned affirmative action from public schools in 1996 with Proposition 209, but private universities were still at liberty to employ race-conscious admissions programs. The University did not comment further when asked about plans to continue enrolling a diverse student body, with a spokesperson referring to Folt’s statement.