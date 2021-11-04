Former Trojans show out in NFL Week 8

Former Trojan receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is stepping into an advanced role as a top receiver for the Indianapolis Colts this season. (Ollie Jung | Daily Trojan)

The 2021 NFL season has been a showcase of USC talent so far, and Week 8 was no different. Although Sam Darnold, a former Trojan great, suffered a concussion against the Atlanta Falcons, he and plenty of other USC stars shined.

Michael Pittman Jr.

Michael Pittman Jr. is emerging as a top wide receiver for the Indianapolis Colts. He caught the key touchdown pass in the 4th quarter to ice the victory for the Colts Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. This week, the 34th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft hauled in two straight touchdowns receptions in the first quarter to put the Colts up 14-0 against the Tennessee Titans. Pittman Jr. finished with an impressive 10 catches for 86 yards and 2 touchdowns. He is now up to 4 touchdowns on the year, quadrupling last year’s total. Colts fans have plenty to be excited about in Pittman Jr.

Robert Woods

Robert Woods had a productive outing Sunday, scoring his 40th career touchdown with a 16-yard run in the third quarter after scoring on a touchdown catch in the first half. It was the first time that Woods scored 2 touchdowns in a game all season. The former Trojan and current Los Angeles Ram tallied 3 receptions for 35 yards and ran for 22 yards as well. Sitting at 7-1, Woods is eyeing his second career Super Bowl appearance and first career Super Bowl victory. When the Rams went to the Super Bowl in 2018, Woods led the team with 86 receptions and 1,219 receiving yards.

Talanoa Hufanga

Talanoa Hufanga, rookie safety for the San Francisco 49ers, earned his first career NFL start against the Chicago Bears Sunday. Hufanga was a top defensive option for the Trojans in 2020, tallying 62 total tackles, 3 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and 4 interceptions in the six games that USC played. Hufanga had a breakout game against the Bears, racking up a career-high five tackles. Hufanga had only earned 5 tackles all season before Sunday.

Leonard Williams and Adoree’ Jackson

The former first-round talents were back in action Monday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Leonard Williams and Adoree’ Jackson spent a year together at USC in 2014 and now they are reunited on the New York Giants. Both players had solid performances in Kansas City. Williams tallied 6 total tackles and a sack. He now has 45 total tackles on the season with 4 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. Jackson tallied a whopping 12 total tackles, with 48 on the season.

Sam Darnold

Although Carolina Panthers quarterback Darnold suffered a concussion with 6:58 remaining in the fourth quarter, he still helped lead his team to a divisional win. Darnold completed 13 of 24 pass attempts for 129 yards before he left the game. If he clears concussion protocol, Darnold will be back on the field Sunday against the New England Patriots, who he struggled against as a member of the New York Jets. On the season, Darnold is tied for first in rushing touchdowns amongst quarterbacks with 5.