Week 13 recap: USC renames Center for International and Public Affairs

Podcast editor Abbey Martichenko and podcast staff member Claire Fogarty recap last week’s biggest stories. In this episode, we discuss the long awaited renaming of The Center for International and Public Affairs, a petition that urges for greater financial compensation for RAs, music recommendations and Starbucks seasonal drink recommendations! Listen through to also get the rundown on some notable A&E, sports and opinion pieces. Be sure to check back next week! Music by Tim Taj via Pixabay.