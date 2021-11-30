Women’s soccer head coach Keidane McAlpine leaves position after eight seasons

Women’s soccer Head Coach Keidane McAlpine walks on the field during a USC match. McAlpine was named Pac-12 Coach of the Year after leading the Trojans to a 14-3-3 record. (Photo courtesy of John McGillen | USC Athletics)

Following a year where USC went on a historical unbeaten run during the regular season, women’s soccer Head Coach Keidane McAlpine will become the new head coach at Georgia after leading the Trojans for eight seasons, according to a media release Tuesday.

“We are so grateful for Keidane’s service and commitment to our student-athletes, athletics program, and the University over the past eight years,” Athletic Director Mike Bohn said in a statement. “Keidane is the model coach, and he will be missed.”

McAlpine immediately changed the course of women’s soccer upon his introduction as head coach by bringing USC back to the postseason after failing to clinch the playoffs in 2013. After finishing the 2013 season with an 8-10-2 record, McAlpine swifty led women’s soccer to a 12-6-3 record and back into the postseason in his first season.

McAlpine steered USC to eight consecutive playoff appearances, and never failed to qualify for the postseason.

McAlpine led USC to a national championship in 2016 after beating West Virginia in the final. During the 2016 title-winning season, McAlpine’s team achieved 10 consecutive victories as well as seven consecutive shutouts during the championship run.

The reigning Pac-12 Coach of the Year led USC to a program record 15-game unbeaten run and 11 consecutive victories during the 2021 regular season. After matching the program’s best Pac-12 record at 8-1-2, McAlpine led the Trojans to a second-place finish in the Pac-12 and the second round of the postseason.

He leaves the program with a strong foundation in place after introducing multiple first-year players into the fold this season. Four freshman players received All-Freshman Honors. The second-winningest coach in program history coached USC’s all-time leading goalscorer, senior forward Penelope Hocking to breaking the record.

McAlpine won 116 games during his tenure as head coach and leaves behind eight postseason runs and a national championship.