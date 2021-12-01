Tyndall appears for preliminary hearing

Former patients of George Tyndall said the former gynecologist acted in an inappropriate and invasive manner during health exams. (Twesha Dikshit | Daily Trojan file photo)

Content warning: This article contains references to sexual assault and violence.

Former USC gynecologist George Tyndall appeared in a preliminary hearing Tuesday morning for his criminal case before Judge Larry Paul Fuller at the Clara Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

In July 2020, Tyndall pleaded not guilty to all 35 felony charges brought against him by the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office, including 23 counts of unlawful penetration and 12 counts of sexual battery.

USC reached a settlement with survivors of Tyndall’s abuse in March in a separate class action lawsuit, paying out $852 million to more than 700 former patients accrued during his 30-year career at the university.

Before the start of the hearing, Tyndall waived his right to a continuous hearing at the judge’s suggestion. The court will convene Wednesday and Thursday morning to present further evidence.

USC students Jane Doe #14 and Jane Doe #16, who wished to remain anonymous to the media, then testified about the details of Tyndall’s sexual abuse.

Both students, insured by USC Student Health and subsequently obligated to use the Engemann Student Health Center, said they could only schedule gynecology appointments with Tyndall because of the limited number of female practitioners. Doe #14 also alleged Tyndall would not continue prescribing her birth control without scheduling additional appointments.

The former students both testified that Tyndall gave a pelvic examination as part of the appointment, but did not provide a discrete reason nor initially use tools standard to gynecological exams, such as a speculum. During the appointments, the students also alleged Tyndall acted in an inappropriate, unprofessional and invasive manner during their examinations, and that the experience was uncomfortable. Both described explicit instances of sexual battery that occurred during their appointments.

Tyndall’s defense team asked the alleged victims during cross-examination if they received money as a result of the settlement in the class-action lawsuit against USC. Both students indicated that they did, but that their decision to testify went beyond monetary gain.

Both said the 2018 Los Angeles Times article about Tyndall encouraged them to speak up about their experiences and validated their feelings of discomfort about their exams.

Prosecutor Gloria Allred, in a statement to the Daily Trojan, said she is “confident” that George Tyndall will “be punished for his abhorrent behavior and that the women whom he sexually abused will be vindicated.”

“George Tyndall caused significant physical and emotional damage to thousands of young women during his almost 30-year career at U.S.C,” Allred wrote.

In a statement to the Daily Trojan, the University said it has made reforms following Tyndall’s departure in 2016, including hiring female physicians and revising exam policies.

These changes were mandated after an investigation into the university’s Title IX procedures by the federal government following Tyndall’s arrest in 2019.

“The preliminary hearing will be terribly difficult for so many of the women he abused,” the statement read. “We’re deeply saddened that the hearing will bring up painful memories for survivors and the rest of our community.”

After this week’s hearing, the preliminary hearing will continue in January.

Correction: A previous version of this article stated that Tyndall’s criminal trial will be held in January. The preliminary hearing will continue in January. A trial date has not yet been set. The article also incorrectly stated that Tyndall pleaded not guilty to 112 counts of sexual battery. He pleaded not guilty to 12 counts of sexual battery.